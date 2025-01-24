This Dutch restaurant is serving croissants stuffed with bitterballen (and we don’t know how to feel about it)

Close your eyes, French people 🫣

The Netherlands isn’t exactly known as a bastion of good cuisine, but it is known as a country of innovation

One Dutch restaurant in particular has decided to live up to that reputation, creating a snack that is certainly… new. 

Don’t go to Delft hungry

Omroep West recently found themselves in the beautiful town of Delft, eating a snack that can be described as anything but beautiful. 

READ MORE | 7 Dutch foods you need to try before you die

The restaurant Bij Best has decided to put a Dutch twist on a beloved French classic — they now serve croissants with bitterballen and, of course, a big dollop of mustard. 

@snackspert Delft is sowieso het bezoeken waard omdat het gewoon een prachtige stad is, maar het is ook het bezoeken waard vanwege de bitterbal croissant die je bij Bij Best (een hele sympathieke ontbijt en brunch zaak) kan halen en eerlijk gezegd ken ik geen andere zaak die dit nog doet, nice, complimenten. Mijn eerste gedachte was echter: getver, moet je niet willen combineren, weg ermee. Maar we leven in een land van etensuiting en dus moet ik dit ook een kans geven – dus dit ook. En maar goed ook, want het was prima te doen. Het is alleen jammer dat er echt veel te weinig mosterdmayo, want het werd al gauw een droge bedoening en dat is niet de bedoeling. Minpuntje, potentie heeft dit gerecht zeker. Ik daag mensen uit om dit verder uit te bouwen. ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ——————————— 📍: Bij Best, Delft 📱: nvt 💰: 5,95 euro #snackspert #delft #bitterbal #bitterballen #croissantje #tussendoortje #ontbijtje #frituur #gefrituurd ♬ origineel geluid – snackspert

The birth of… something

How did this combination come about? No, they didn’t lose a bet. One of the restaurant’s employees decided to give in to a very strange craving and made himself a bitterballen croissant for lunch.  

The restaurant then put the newly invented food onto the menu — as a bit of a joke more than anything. 

We just hope any French tourists passing through Delft have a sense of humour as well. Otherwise, France might soon become Nexit’s biggest supporter. 

READ MORE | The 19 biggest differences between France and the Netherlands

But maybe the restaurant is onto something. When Omroep West gave the snack to passersby on the street, it got some high praise — rating it eight or nine out of 10 across the board!

Who knows, sometimes something that looks so very wrong can be so right. 😌

What do you think of the bitterballen croissant? Lekker or a crime against cuisine? 

