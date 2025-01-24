After a period of fog, the Netherlands is sticking to what it knows best — strong winds all over the country!

This time around, the wind comes as a present from the west since we’re experiencing the effects of Storm Éowyn battering Ireland and the UK. ⛈️

The wind is back

As the fog is clearing up, we’re able to see again — but what we’re seeing is, unfortunately, a strong southwesterly wind all over the Netherlands today (January 24). 😬

Though we can expect a relatively calm start to the day, winds will likely peak early in the afternoon, reports NU.nl.

This means coastal areas may experience wind gusts of up to 75 kilometres per hour, with possibly even stronger winds forecast for the northwestern coast and the Wadden islands.

This isn’t our first rodeo

Wind gusts with a force of 75 km/h? That’s child’s play for the Netherlands — which is why no code yellow weather warning has been issued yet.

Nevertheless, according to Weeronline, there is still a small chance this will be declared an official storm.

In addition to the wind, we can expect some morning showers countrywide. Throughout the afternoon, however, it will dry up everywhere except the very southeastern part of the country.

We’re also in for a quieter night, with the wind calming down inland but remaining stronger on the coast.

