Brace yourselves: Storm Éowyn’s winds will hit the Netherlands today

A blast from the west 🌬️

NewsWeather
Lina Leskovec
Lina Leskovec
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-man-cycling-against-strong-wind-along-sea-side-beach-clothes-flying-gray-skies-cloudy
Image: dreamstime https://www.dreamstime.com/bicycle-rider-path-over-dunes-near-zandvoort-netherlands-strong-storm-backside-view-cyclist-riding-image175430961

After a period of fog, the Netherlands is sticking to what it knows best — strong winds all over the country!

This time around, the wind comes as a present from the west since we’re experiencing the effects of Storm Éowyn battering Ireland and the UK. ⛈️

The wind is back

As the fog is clearing up, we’re able to see again — but what we’re seeing is, unfortunately, a strong southwesterly wind all over the Netherlands today (January 24). 😬

Though we can expect a relatively calm start to the day, winds will likely peak early in the afternoon, reports NU.nl

This means coastal areas may experience wind gusts of up to 75 kilometres per hour, with possibly even stronger winds forecast for the northwestern coast and the Wadden islands. 

This isn’t our first rodeo

Wind gusts with a force of 75 km/h? That’s child’s play for the Netherlands — which is why no code yellow weather warning has been issued yet. 

Nevertheless, according to Weeronline, there is still a small chance this will be declared an official storm. 

In addition to the wind, we can expect some morning showers countrywide. Throughout the afternoon, however, it will dry up everywhere except the very southeastern part of the country. 

We’re also in for a quieter night, with the wind calming down inland but remaining stronger on the coast. 

Dig what you’re reading? Get more of it! Join our WhatsApp channel or Instagram broadcast to get the latest news straight to your pocket. ⚡️

Feature Image:Dreamstime
Previous article
This handy app will help you save money like a pro in 2025
Next article
Deadly ‘choking game’ kills Dutch high school student
Lina Leskovec
Lina Leskovec
Lina moved from Slovenia to the Netherlands in 2021. Three years in Amsterdam got her a Bachelor’s in Political Science and made her an advocate for biking in the rain. Her main expertise include getting the most out of her Museumkaart purchase and finding the best coffee spots in Amsterdam.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

News

This Dutch restaurant is serving croissants stuffed with bitterballen (and we don’t know how to feel about it)

The Netherlands isn’t exactly known as a bastion of good cuisine, but it is known as a country of innovation.  One...
Lina Leskovec -

Latest posts

How one Dutch woman created the most unusual modern art museum in the Netherlands

Lina Leskovec - 0
If you associate big museums with big cities and Van Gogh paintings with the Van Gogh Museum, you might want to reexamine those assumptions.  Why?...

Dutch Quirk #22: Give everyone three kisses to say hello

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
So, here's a quirk that gets awkward really quickly if you get it wrong: the Dutch custom to greet you with three kisses on...

This Dutch restaurant is serving croissants stuffed with bitterballen (and we don’t know how to feel about it)

Lina Leskovec - 0
The Netherlands isn’t exactly known as a bastion of good cuisine, but it is known as a country of innovation.  One Dutch restaurant in particular...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar