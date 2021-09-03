Let’s take a deep breath: mental health in the Netherlands is in decline

Farah Al Mazouni
man-depression
Image: Ben White/Unsplash https://unsplash.com/photos/7SRymDKKDus

The fifth happiest country in the world is experiencing a serious decline in mental health according to a CBS report from the first two quarters of 2021. ☁  Starting from the age of 12, 15% of the Netherland’s population are psychologically unhealthy.


The results of this study were measured through an examination of five life aspects: sadness, nervousness, feeling down, peace and calm, and being happy.

In a year largely defined by the coronavirus crisis, CBS doesn’t pin the cause of this decline to one exclusive reason — um, maybe the global pandemic would be a good guess? 💭 Granted, CBS didn’t rule that possibility out.

Corona blues

In building their survey study, CBS temporarily added a section that involved questions to compare the examinees’ state of mind before and after the coronavirus pandemic. Feelings of loneliness, fear, gloom, and stress were more common during the corona crisis than before.

Nearly 4 in 10 young adults, ages 18 to 25, were restless, gloomy, and unhappy more often than other age groups.

If you or a loved one are experiencing psychological problems or suicidal thoughts in the Netherlands, please call the suicide prevention hotline 113 or refer to www.113.nl for resources and assistance — DutchReview loves you ❤ 

What are your best tips for beating the blues? Tell us in the comments below.

Feature Image: Ben White/Unsplash

Farah Al Mazouni
