Two male Dutch fraternity members tie the knot to win ‘freshman points’

Many students make crazy decisions in their first year of university. But getting married for points might take the cake as the craziest decision ever. 🤪

Two first-year Dutch fraternity students got married in order to gain ‘freshman points’ (sjaarzenpunten). 💍 These points apparently allow them to get into a higher social standing within their house.

A video was taken of the ceremony and was shared across WhatsApp. The two freshmen can be seen in the town hall of Zeist, near Utrecht, wearing suits and ties and signing the wedding documents. 🤵🤵

Doing it for the points?

However, the chairman of Minerva, Cato Colenbrander, says that the marriage has nothing to do with the association and that the two freshmen did this on their own, reports Leidsch Dagblad.

Unfortunately, there are already rumours that the happy couple might have to leave their student housing because they don’t allow married couples to live in their accommodations. Gefeliciteerd! 🎉

