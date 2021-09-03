Two male Dutch fraternity members tie the knot to win ‘freshman points’

Nicole Ogden
hands-wedding-ring
Image: lisafx/Depositphotos

Many students make crazy decisions in their first year of university. But getting married for points might take the cake as the craziest decision ever. 🤪

Two first-year Dutch fraternity students got married in order to gain ‘freshman points’ (sjaarzenpunten). 💍 These points apparently allow them to get into a higher social standing within their house.

READ MORE | Live goldfish swallowing: why do the Dutch do it?

A video was taken of the ceremony and was shared across WhatsApp. The two freshmen can be seen in the town hall of Zeist, near Utrecht, wearing suits and ties and signing the wedding documents. 🤵🤵

Doing it for the points? 

However, the chairman of Minerva, Cato Colenbrander, says that the marriage has nothing to do with the association and that the two freshmen did this on their own, reports Leidsch Dagblad.

Unfortunately, there are already rumours that the happy couple might have to leave their student housing because they don’t allow married couples to live in their accommodations. Gefeliciteerd! 🎉

What do you think of the marriage? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: lisafx/Depositphotos

Nicole Ogden
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

