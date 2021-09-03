Late summer surge in temperatures — get ready for a warm weekend

Farah Al Mazouni
children-sunny-weather-grass
Image: Yaruta/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/9152187/stock-photo-happy-children-lying-on-green.html

The best piece of news for a Friday afternoon: we’re promised perfect weather for the weekend with the sun shining on for the days following. 😎✌

Buienradar’s meteorologist Maurice Middendorp couldn’t have dropped better words: “Between 20 and 25 degrees, with sun, little wind, what more could you want?” — nothing more if you ask us! 🙌

Late summer with warm air was predicted by Middendorp as Southern wind will be moving toward the Netherlands soon. The warm air from the South will be bringing us that much-needed heat over next week to make up for a bad (yet somehow normal) August. ☔

Although more clouds are expected next week, and some will already appear over the North this weekend, Dutchies can count on enjoying some dry and warm days with a maximum reaching 22 to 27 degrees.

What are your plans for this beautiful weather? Tell us in the comments below!

Image: Yaruta/Depositphotos

Farah Al Mazouni
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

