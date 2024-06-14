As we reach the halfway point of the first month of summer, we wish the crystal ball foretold of better weather. But helaas, the Netherlands has yet more rain to come.

Oh, and some thunder too!

In fact, maybe you should forego any expectations for sunkissed skin and denim jackets for the time being.

According to this weekend’s weather forecast, ’tis the season for damp shoulders and dripping umbrellas.

Rain, winds, thunder — and maybe some sun

This morning’s weather is a good indication of what we can expect the vibes to be this weekend. Overcast with a strong chance of drizzle.

As a low pressure point moves across the Netherlands, the weather looks to be especially depressing on Saturday, with plenty of rain in the morning.

While the sun may peek through the clouds on Saturday evening, it will be accompanied by heavy gusts of wind and a chance of thunderstorms — so don’t be fooled into finding a seat on a terrace.

Especially if that terrace is located along the coast, which can expect a wind force of up to six or seven.

If you don’t believe us, take it from the experts: “Saturday will definitely not be dry,” Jeroen Elferink of Weerplaza tells AD.

Sunday morning offers the best chance for a dose of sun, but you have to be quick about it.

The summer feeling won’t last long as showers and thunder are expected in the afternoon and evening.

And the rest of the week?

Listen, there’s no use thinking about the future, it’s overrated!

And filled with rain.

According to Weerplaza, the chances of rain remain high throughout next week.

However, if you’re looking for a silver lining, you may dry off a bit easier, as temperatures are expected to rise to around 23 degrees.

