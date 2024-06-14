It’s June, but don’t expect any terrace weather in the Netherlands just yet

Unless you want to get wet 🌧️

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
photo-of-Dutch-terraces-during-rainy-weather
Image: Dreamstime

As we reach the halfway point of the first month of summer, we wish the crystal ball foretold of better weather. But helaas, the Netherlands has yet more rain to come.

Oh, and some thunder too!

In fact, maybe you should forego any expectations for sunkissed skin and denim jackets for the time being.

According to this weekend’s weather forecast, ’tis the season for damp shoulders and dripping umbrellas.

Rain, winds, thunder — and maybe some sun

This morning’s weather is a good indication of what we can expect the vibes to be this weekend. Overcast with a strong chance of drizzle.

As a low pressure point moves across the Netherlands, the weather looks to be especially depressing on Saturday, with plenty of rain in the morning.

While the sun may peek through the clouds on Saturday evening, it will be accompanied by heavy gusts of wind and a chance of thunderstorms — so don’t be fooled into finding a seat on a terrace.

Especially if that terrace is located along the coast, which can expect a wind force of up to six or seven.

If you don’t believe us, take it from the experts: “Saturday will definitely not be dry,” Jeroen Elferink of Weerplaza tells AD.

Sunday morning offers the best chance for a dose of sun, but you have to be quick about it.

The summer feeling won’t last long as showers and thunder are expected in the afternoon and evening.

And the rest of the week?

Listen, there’s no use thinking about the future, it’s overrated!

And filled with rain.

According to Weerplaza, the chances of rain remain high throughout next week.

However, if you’re looking for a silver lining, you may dry off a bit easier, as temperatures are expected to rise to around 23 degrees.

Feature Image:Dreamstime
Wereldmuseum Leiden lets you explore African culture in a whole new light
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

