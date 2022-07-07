Doei Tikkie, soon you can transfer money by merely pointing your phone

NewsEconomy
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
photo-two-people-using-the-NEAR-payment-method
Image: ING

ING and the Dutch chipmaker company, NXP, are working on a new technology that’ll make it possible to transfer money to someone without needing to enter any information.

Whoa, wait what? No Tikkie, no bank details, no tedious IBAN numbers? 😱

It seems like it, as ING and NXP are already testing the new wireless system on Samsung phones in the Netherlands, writes RTL Nieuws.

“This could be a breakthrough just like contactless payment,” explains Thijs Janssen of ING Factory. ING Factory is an innovative branch of the Dutch bank that develops payment innovations in cooperation with external companies.

How does it work?

The new payment system, fittingly called NEAR, will enable you to simply open the ING app, point your phone at the intended receiver, and transfer the funds.

The ultra-wideband (UWB) technology in your smartphone then determines the distance to the receiver so you can select the person. Immediately, they’ll receive a notification prompting them to share their bank details.

UWB what? Ultra-wideband technology works with a chip that’s already present in newer smartphones. It’s also used in car keys and trackers for lost items. From up to 50 metres away, UWB can determine the distance between smartphones down to half a centimetre.

After just a few clicks the payment will be sent whooshing to them. 🤳 NXP promises that NEAR will be safe to use due to an inbuilt secure element.

Could this topple the Dutch Tikkie culture? Image: ING

Samsung is on board!

“This is still at an early stage, but we think it could get really big,” said Daniel Citroen, ING’s director of tech sector coverage. “We had wanted to develop new applications together with NXP for some time. Samsung also responded enthusiastically.”

Enthusiastically might even be an understatement as the CEO of Samsung, JM Choi, calls it a “groundbreaking technology.” 

The conglomerate has made the UWB chip available in its Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, S21 Ultra, and S22+ Ultra to enable the Dutch trial. ING and NXP will conduct internal testing of NEAR over the coming months before potentially inviting ING customers to partake.

…but Apple is less keen

Apple, surprise surprise, isn’t likely to let a third-party payment system make use of its UWB chips. 🍎 While the technology is available from the iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 6, the company has a history of keeping its cards close. For example, it’s only possible to use the NFC chip on Apple devices to pay with Apple Pay.

When can you use it?

Apple has some time to find its cooperative gene, though. NEAR is still in its early stages and like other technologies like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC it’ll take some time to catch on.

“It took many years before paying with NFC chips became normal. With UWB it will also take some time before it is used on a massive scale. We are now showing you what is possible with them. Chips are being devised and made, but only later do the surprising applications arise,” says Martijn van der Linden, PR man at NXP.

Would you use NEAR? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:ING
Previous articleAmsterdam Central is Europe’s second-best train station…and we’re confused
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
A Dane with a special place in her heart for Minnesota, Christine is now falling in love with everything Dutch. Between finishing her bachelor’s degree, learning Dutch, and doing yoga teacher training, you will find her wandering about the Hague. Always up for visiting new places, she loves to explore the Netherlands with friends and takes pride in scoping out cute cafés (wherein to discuss books, big plans, and food).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Amsterdam Central is Europe’s second-best train station…and we’re confused

Amsterdam Central Station has joined the ranks of the top railway stations in Europe — somehow. The European Railway Station...
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 -

Latest posts

Amsterdam Central is Europe’s second-best train station…and we’re confused

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 0
Amsterdam Central Station has joined the ranks of the top railway stations in Europe — somehow. The European Railway Station Index 2022 from the...

Travellers caught lying about disabilities to skip queues at Schiphol

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 1
The chaos at Schiphol has seen people looking a bit desperate. Some acts are more understandable than others — but faking a disability to...

Are you homesick in the Netherlands? Here’s what you can do about it

Tiffany Leung - 1
I'm sure some of us are familiar with homesickness: the lurching, grapple-at-your-heart ache when you long to be somewhere else. Moving abroad can sure...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X