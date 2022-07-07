Doei Tikkie, soon you can transfer money by merely pointing your phone

ING and the Dutch chipmaker company, NXP, are working on a new technology that’ll make it possible to transfer money to someone without needing to enter any information.

Whoa, wait what? No Tikkie, no bank details, no tedious IBAN numbers? 😱

It seems like it, as ING and NXP are already testing the new wireless system on Samsung phones in the Netherlands, writes RTL Nieuws.

“This could be a breakthrough just like contactless payment,” explains Thijs Janssen of ING Factory. ING Factory is an innovative branch of the Dutch bank that develops payment innovations in cooperation with external companies.

How does it work?

The new payment system, fittingly called NEAR, will enable you to simply open the ING app, point your phone at the intended receiver, and transfer the funds.

The ultra-wideband (UWB) technology in your smartphone then determines the distance to the receiver so you can select the person. Immediately, they’ll receive a notification prompting them to share their bank details.

UWB what? Ultra-wideband technology works with a chip that’s already present in newer smartphones. It’s also used in car keys and trackers for lost items. From up to 50 metres away, UWB can determine the distance between smartphones down to half a centimetre.

After just a few clicks the payment will be sent whooshing to them. 🤳 NXP promises that NEAR will be safe to use due to an inbuilt secure element.

Could this topple the Dutch Tikkie culture? Image: ING

Samsung is on board!

“This is still at an early stage, but we think it could get really big,” said Daniel Citroen, ING’s director of tech sector coverage. “We had wanted to develop new applications together with NXP for some time. Samsung also responded enthusiastically.”

Enthusiastically might even be an understatement as the CEO of Samsung, JM Choi, calls it a “groundbreaking technology.”

The conglomerate has made the UWB chip available in its Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, S21 Ultra, and S22+ Ultra to enable the Dutch trial. ING and NXP will conduct internal testing of NEAR over the coming months before potentially inviting ING customers to partake.

…but Apple is less keen

Apple, surprise surprise, isn’t likely to let a third-party payment system make use of its UWB chips. 🍎 While the technology is available from the iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 6, the company has a history of keeping its cards close. For example, it’s only possible to use the NFC chip on Apple devices to pay with Apple Pay.

When can you use it?

Apple has some time to find its cooperative gene, though. NEAR is still in its early stages and like other technologies like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC it’ll take some time to catch on.

“It took many years before paying with NFC chips became normal. With UWB it will also take some time before it is used on a massive scale. We are now showing you what is possible with them. Chips are being devised and made, but only later do the surprising applications arise,” says Martijn van der Linden, PR man at NXP.

Would you use NEAR? Tell us in the comments below!