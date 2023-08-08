Allegedly drunk guest crashes vehicle into Dutch wedding in Cambodia

At least thirteen Dutch attendees (including the bride) were injured during a car accident at a Cambodia-based wedding on Sunday.

On Monday, it was revealed that four Dutch people were hospitalised after a driver crashed into a wedding they were attending in Cambodia’s Siem Reap province.

Potentially drunk wedding attendee behind the wheel

The driver, who spontaneously drove through the tent where the wedding was taking place, was reported to be drunk. However, that detail has not officially been confirmed by the state department, NU.nl reports.

Videos circulating on social media platforms reveal a harrowing sight: a grey SUV knocking over the bride before driving into the wedding tent full of partying guests.

Other wedding guests are said to have restrained the vehicle and its driver, before eventually handing him over to police custody.

An article by RTL Nieuws states that the driver was also a guest at the wedding, which was taking place in the village of Chroy Neang Nguon. Reportedly, all injured parties have now been released from hospital.

Conflicting reports

There have been various, contradicting accounts of what actually happened.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentioned four Dutch people being injured. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Dutch attendees at the wedding claims that five out of eight Dutch attendees were injured.

The Cambodian media, however, say “at least” 14 people were injured in total — 13 of them Dutch. (Including the poor bride. 😢)

