Allegedly drunk guest crashes vehicle into Dutch wedding in Cambodia

NewsCrimePolitics & Society
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Last updated
2 minute read
Free-photo-bottle-of-beer-in-a-man's-hands-driving-the-car-during-daytime
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/bottle-beer-man-s-hands-driving-car-during-daytime_13361871.htm#query=drunk%20driver&position=1&from_view=search&track=ais

At least thirteen Dutch attendees (including the bride) were injured during a car accident at a Cambodia-based wedding on Sunday. 

On Monday, it was revealed that four Dutch people were hospitalised after a driver crashed into a wedding they were attending in Cambodia’s Siem Reap province.

Potentially drunk wedding attendee behind the wheel

The driver, who spontaneously drove through the tent where the wedding was taking place, was reported to be drunk. However, that detail has not officially been confirmed by the state department, NU.nl reports. 

Videos circulating on social media platforms reveal a harrowing sight: a grey SUV knocking over the bride before driving into the wedding tent full of partying guests.

Other wedding guests are said to have restrained the vehicle and its driver, before eventually handing him over to police custody.

An article by RTL Nieuws states that the driver was also a guest at the wedding, which was taking place in the village of Chroy Neang Nguon. Reportedly, all injured parties have now been released from hospital.

Conflicting reports

There have been various, contradicting accounts of what actually happened. 

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentioned four Dutch people being injured. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Dutch attendees at the wedding claims that five out of eight Dutch attendees were injured.

The Cambodian media, however, say “at least” 14 people were injured in total — 13 of them Dutch. (Including the poor bride. 😢)

How do you feel about this situation? Share your thoughts in the comments below. 

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
This Dutch store just opened, and it’s selling… expired products?
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

This Dutch store just opened, and it’s selling… expired products?

Have you ever thought, "Hey, why let a little expiration date dictate our food choices?" Well, hold onto your taste...
Julia de Oliveira Moritz -

Latest posts

This Dutch store just opened, and it’s selling… expired products?

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 0
Have you ever thought, "Hey, why let a little expiration date dictate our food choices?" Well, hold onto your taste buds, because a bold...

Here’s why you SHOULDN’T swim in Amsterdam’s canals over the next few days

Simone Jacobs - 0
With warmer temperatures returning this week, you may be ready to take a refreshing dip in the canal. Helaas, for health reasons your canal...

Let your kids run wild this summer at Museum Volkenkunde’s Animal Academy! 

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Ah, summer, the birds are chirping, the sun is shining, nature is thriving, and the schools are closed. It’s great — but sometimes you...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.