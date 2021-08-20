Drunken Dutchie joyrides in a police car, accidental dognapping ensues

In a video directed by the man himself, a drunk driver videotaped his theft of a police car in the city of Doetinchem near Arnhem.

The man filmed his entire escapade, yelling: “I just bought that thing” in reference to the car.

But surprise! The stolen vehicle came with two police dogs in the back. 🐾 That’s “ruff!”

GPS saved the day

We know Dutch beer is the best, but obviously, not everyone out there is drinking responsibly.

A police spokesman told De Gelderlander, the 28-year-old man went for the car while the police officer was busy extinguishing a fire nearby at 2:15 AM.

Luckily, the officer immediately noticed the theft which prompted an intense car chase by several police cars in pursuit of the GPS-tracked vehicle in the residential area of Houtsmastraat.

A happy ending

What started as a night of giggles for the man didn’t end well for him. The chase after the happy fellow eventually ended in Silvolde on foot, and the service dogs were found safe and sound.

The man was charged with and is being prosecuted for theft of a police car, driving under the influence, and joyriding. Too bad there’s no official charge for filming a crime.

Feature Image: zeferli/Depositphotos