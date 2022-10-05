Dutch airline KLM may be about to scrap some big flight destinations

NewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
photo-of-klm-boeing-737
Image: dragunov/Depositphotos https://cz.depositphotos.com/261788350/stock-photo-klm-boeing-737-landing.html

In an effort to reduce air pollution, the Dutch government plans to put a cap on the number of flights departing Schiphol Airport. The result? KLM will have to scrap some of its travel destinations.

The nation’s busiest airport intends to shrink the number of flights by 500,000 to 440,000 every year starting in 2023 — and naturally, Royal Dutch Airlines will be hit hardest by this change. 😬

KLM expects that about 25 European destinations will be cancelled — and at least five other long-haul destinations.

Frustrated travellers took to the internet to express their concerns over the cancelled KLM flights.

A brief look into the scrapped destinations

Folks will be seeing fewer flights leaving to and from Schiphol Airport for about 25 different, European destinations. According to RTL Nieuws, these might include popular cities such as Kyiv, Porto, and Belgrade.

Cities like Montreal, Boston, Taipei, and Osaka could also be dropped as long-haul destinations.

READ MORE | Guess who’s back, back again: Schiphol plans to cancel thousands of flights until 2023

KLM dealt with major damage to its destination network, particularly due to the many passengers who flew from faraway countries like Asia and had to transfer through the chaos at Schiphol.

“In recent years, we have added unique connections to make the Europe operation profitable and to make KLM financially healthy”, a spokesperson for KLM tells RTL Nieuws. 

KLM is on board with the plan

In June, KLM feared that Schiphol’s destination network would continue to exist as it does today, leaving a major impact on the environment. 🌱

READ MORE | How busy is Schiphol today? These Facebook groups speak nothing but facts

However, now that the Dutch cabinet announced its concrete plans to limit flights, the airline is ready to do the same.

Environmental reasons aside, the chaos at Schiphol botched the airport’s reputation greatly and has led KLM to believe its hub function is not as optimal as it once was.

Did you experience flight cancellations via KLM? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleWhat’s on that ‘boterham’? — 6 weird Dutch bread toppings
Next articleKorting! Dutch households will receive a discount on their upcoming energy bills
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

It’s the season again: Dutch coronavirus cases and hospital admissions rising

‘Tis the season for breaking out the pumpkins, eating some pepernoten — oh and catching coronavirus. Yep, the Netherlands is...
Mihály Droppa -

Latest posts

It’s the season again: Dutch coronavirus cases and hospital admissions rising

Mihály Droppa - 0
‘Tis the season for breaking out the pumpkins, eating some pepernoten — oh and catching coronavirus. Yep, the Netherlands is about to enter another...

7 ways life in the UK is drastically different to life in the Netherlands

Chloe Lovatt 🇬🇧 - 6
Let me guess, the quantity of beer consumed and life expectancy are the first things to come to mind? (the Brits not coming out...

Korting! Dutch households will receive a discount on their upcoming energy bills

Juni Moltubak - 0
In November and December, the Dutch government will provide a fixed discount of €190 on your energy bill. This was announced yesterday, by the...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X