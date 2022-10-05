Korting! Dutch households will receive a discount on their upcoming energy bills

In November and December, the Dutch government will provide a fixed discount of €190 on your energy bill.

This was announced yesterday, by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate, following the drastic rise in energy prices this fall.

As the winter creeps in, many have gotten worried about the sky-high gas prices lately. Of course, this all began when Russia commanded war against Ukraine, which has produced skyrocketing energy rates.

As a result, the Dutch government is now trying to soften the cash blow for consumers in the Netherlands.

The new initiative is estimated to cost a baffling €2.6 billion, according to RTL Nieuws — so it’s clear that some parts of society still have money to spend (thankfully)!

It is still somewhat unclear if the €190 discount will apply to households whose energy costs are lower than €190 a month.

Als dit extraatje van 190 euro voor twee maanden (dus 380 euro in totaal) echt voor iedereen geldt, dan kom ik over een heel jaar op een energiebedrag van -3 euro per maand uit. Is dat nou echt de bedoeling? https://t.co/K678vyAUqj — Joost Schellevis (@Schellevis) October 4, 2022 The confusion is still rampant, but the point is, there are plans set up to help you with your high energy bills this coming winter!

The discount is only in place until the new year. However, a new price cap will be in place from January 1st.

A price cap is coming

In addition to the monthly discount, the Dutch government will set up a price ceiling for all households.

The plan will ensure that your energy bills won’t fly through the roof as you won’t have to pay the market price — that is unless you consume more than the average energy usage!

In general, both the temporary discount and the future price cap are designed to help households pay the high bills, whilst also incentivising them to save energy.

Have you gotten an unpleasant surprise on your latest energy bills? Tell us about your experience in the comments below!