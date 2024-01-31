This is how often Dutch people steal from self-checkouts (yes, they do it)

You'd be surprised... 👀

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Self-checkouts are popping up at more and more stores around the Netherlands nowadays — but is that a good idea from a business perspective?

As a survey by RTL Nieuws suggests, it might not be.

Why? Well, because about 1 in 14 people (7%) regularly steal while using self-checkouts at supermarkets, drugstores, or department stores. Oops. 👀

Those numbers are even higher for young people aged between 18 and 35, with 11% of respondents admitting to regularly snagging an item or two at the self-checkouts.

But why?

From swiping an expensive piece of parmesan to purposely scanning a cheaper product, the reasons for some Dutchies’ kleptomaniac tendencies vary.

Of those surveyed by RTL Nieuws, 42% of people say they steal to save money, while another 40% say they do it out of protest.

Between inflation and tight budgets, they believe supermarkets make too high of a profit on our essential needs — so, really, it’s the supermarkets that steal from the customers. 🤷‍♀️

“I love smoked salmon, but it’s just no longer affordable,” one of the thieves tells RTL Nieuws. “[Stealing] is a simple way to save €4 to €5”.

And what about random checks? They still happen, but they don’t do much to curb thieves’ enthusiasm. Most people just invent an excuse and face no consequences for their attempted theft.

Millions in theft damage

The victim of choice for most thieves? The good ol’ supermarket.

In fact, 97% of stealing happens at Dutch supermarkets, followed by 9% at department stores like HEMA and Action and 5% at drugstores.

And stores are feeling the repercussions.

Last year alone, for example, Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo reported a whopping €100 million in stolen goods. 😳

READ MORE | Best supermarkets in the Netherlands: the international’s guide

Especially since 2023, the number of reports has vastly increased, as Jumbo, Dirk, PLUS, and the politie agree.

But despite all that, the handy-dandy self-checkouts are here to stay — as not just customers but stores love them.

“It’s more effective and faster, including for supermarkets themselves,” a Dutch Central Bureau of Food Trade spokesperson tells RTL Nieuws.

How do you feel about people stealing from supermarkets? Tell us in the comments below!

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Say 'hoi' to Lyna, our Senior Writer at DutchReview! Fueled by a love for writing, social media, and all things Dutch, she joined the DR family in 2022. Since making the Netherlands her home in 2018, she has collected a BA in English Literature & Society (Hons.) and an RMA in Arts, Literature and Media (Hons.). Even though she grew up just a few hours away from the Netherlands, Lyna remains captivated by the guttural language, quirky culture, and questionable foods that make the Netherlands so wonderfully Dutch.

2 COMMENTS

  1. It really sickens me that this is what has become of society. I have two teenage kids who would never, ever do this. Nor would anyone else in my family. Are we really the exception? It makes me sad to think so!

    • No – I’m not Dutch but married Dutch with two children born and raised here. We don’t do that sort of thing. Stealing is wrong either way. My husband wouldn’t do it either because he was raised that it’s wrong. We live in the south so I’m not sure if it’s a big city thing or cultural difference or what but my family do not steal. We compromise on cut backs. Yes things are expensive but theft is out of the question.

