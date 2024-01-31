Self-checkouts are popping up at more and more stores around the Netherlands nowadays — but is that a good idea from a business perspective?

As a survey by RTL Nieuws suggests, it might not be.

Why? Well, because about 1 in 14 people (7%) regularly steal while using self-checkouts at supermarkets, drugstores, or department stores. Oops. 👀

Those numbers are even higher for young people aged between 18 and 35, with 11% of respondents admitting to regularly snagging an item or two at the self-checkouts.

But why?

From swiping an expensive piece of parmesan to purposely scanning a cheaper product, the reasons for some Dutchies’ kleptomaniac tendencies vary.

Of those surveyed by RTL Nieuws, 42% of people say they steal to save money, while another 40% say they do it out of protest.

Between inflation and tight budgets, they believe supermarkets make too high of a profit on our essential needs — so, really, it’s the supermarkets that steal from the customers. 🤷‍♀️

you know who cares about people stealing from self-checkout? no one. no does. there's people that are dying, kimberly — i can't believe matpat is retiring (@zacharymahabir) January 25, 2024

“I love smoked salmon, but it’s just no longer affordable,” one of the thieves tells RTL Nieuws. “[Stealing] is a simple way to save €4 to €5”.

And what about random checks? They still happen, but they don’t do much to curb thieves’ enthusiasm. Most people just invent an excuse and face no consequences for their attempted theft.

Millions in theft damage

The victim of choice for most thieves? The good ol’ supermarket.

In fact, 97% of stealing happens at Dutch supermarkets, followed by 9% at department stores like HEMA and Action and 5% at drugstores.

And stores are feeling the repercussions.

Last year alone, for example, Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo reported a whopping €100 million in stolen goods. 😳

Especially since 2023, the number of reports has vastly increased, as Jumbo, Dirk, PLUS, and the politie agree.

But despite all that, the handy-dandy self-checkouts are here to stay — as not just customers but stores love them.

“It’s more effective and faster, including for supermarkets themselves,” a Dutch Central Bureau of Food Trade spokesperson tells RTL Nieuws.

