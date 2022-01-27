Dutch artist creates biodegradable fireworks to spark social change

The social design lab Studio Roosegaarde has done it again. 😍 This time, they’ve combined technology and art into a magical alternative to traditional fireworks — right in time for Chinese New Year.

With SPARK, the Dutch artist Daan Roosegaarde (founder of Studio Roosegaarde) aims to transform loud and polluting firework traditions into sustainable celebrations.

The project will be exhibited at The Wellbeing Summit for Social Change in Bilbao-Biscay, Spain this June. 🎆

Like fireflies illumnating the sky

Imagine you’re seeing thousands of fireflies dance across the night’s sky, illuminating the city below — then you have a pretty good picture of the magic SPARK creates.

Inspired by the light of fireflies, the organic fireworks illuminate the sky with thousands of sparks made by biodegradable materials. Caught by the wind, they then move effortlessly across the sky in a beautiful 50 x 30 x 50 metres cloud.

Merge technology and art for a better future

By offering a sustainable alternative for traditional fireworks, which pollute our cities and scare animals, SPARK awakens wonder (we mean, just look at that video!) and opens the door for more environmental celebrations. 🙌

The aim is to celebrate the interconnectedness between humans and nature while rethinking the traditions that bind communities together — like New Year celebrations.

“For many people, the current situation feels restrictive, and traditional fireworks are getting prohibited everywhere. SPARK Bilbao is a place of wonder which triggers reflection and shows a new sustainable alternative of celebrating together,” says Daan Roosegaarde.

What do you think of this Dutch innovation? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: SPARK by Roosegaarde Photography by Roberto Conte/Supplied