VU Amsterdam halts human rights research following Chinese sponsor controversy

NewsCrime
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Bus-passing-by-building-of-the-Vrije-Universiteit-in-Amsterdam
Image: PhotographerFromAmsterdam/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/497432332/stock-photo-bus-passing-free-university-amsterdam.html

Last week, the Cross Cultural Human Rights Centre of the Vrije Universiteit (VU) in Amsterdam found itself caught amidst a crossfire of press reports critiquing questionable funding by a Chinese University.

For now, all activity of the research centre has been stopped, reports the NOS. An official statement by the VU, says that research is being conducted regarding the independence of their Chinese sponsors.

Why has the sponsorship been stopped?

The Chinese university that has been sponsoring the VU’s human rights research for years might have influenced the university’s stance towards human rights abuses in China.

Specifically, journalists criticised the website of the research centre, saying it played down the systemic suppression and severe human rights abuses against the Uyghurs in the Xinjiang province.

Dispute over who is to blame

It now looks like no one really knows who is to be held accountable for the year-long, questionable sponsorship.

During a phone call with the NOS, an employee has said that the centre did not choose autonomously to stop all of its activity. Thirty minutes later, the same person allegedly spoke to superiors and took back the statement claiming that it was in fact the VU’s choice to stop the human rights research.

Can you smell that? Something’s fishy. 🤨

What do you think of this story and who is to blame? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image: PhotographerFromAmsterdam/Depositphotos

Previous articleUnemployment benefit in the Netherlands: what you need to know [2022]
Next articleFood and drink prices spike just as Dutch lockdown ends
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

Dutch publisher of the book on Anne Frank’s traitor apologises after criticism

It's been two weeks since groundbreaking research on the traitor of Anne Frank made the news. Ambo Anthos, the Dutch...
Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -

Latest posts

Dutch publisher of the book on Anne Frank’s traitor apologises after criticism

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
It's been two weeks since groundbreaking research on the traitor of Anne Frank made the news. Ambo Anthos, the Dutch publisher of the book...

Hannie Schaft: the Dutch spy who was executed by the Nazis

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
Allegedly, when the first shot aiming at Hannie Schaft’s head only grazed her temple, she taunted the firing line: “Ouch! I shoot better!” Hannie Schaft...

Dutch Quirk #85: Put all their national pride into HEMA

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Ah yes, The Netherlands! The land of cheese and bicycles...and HEMA? Indeed, this Dutch chain store is an integral part of the Netherlands. We...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X