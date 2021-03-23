One more hour: Dutch cabinet likely to change curfew to 10 PM

NewsPolitics & Society
Chloe Lovatt
Chloe Lovatt
kings-day-in-the-Hague
Image: RobVanDerMeijden/Pixabay https://pixabay.com/nl/photos/den-haag-centrum-binnenhof-skyline-2036303/

The upcoming press conference doesn’t promise to change many coronavirus restrictions in the Netherlands, but a later curfew is on the cards. 

According to insider sources, the Dutch cabinet is likely to push back the curfew to 10 PM. The Security Council of mayors in Utrecht support this measure, especially with the clocks going back this weekend.

Outgoing Minister of Justice, Ferdinand Grapperhaus, told the NOS that pushing back the curfew is a “very understandable and substantiated suggestion.” Maybe you will be able to go for that post-dinner walk again.

Clocks go back

This Sunday, the clocks will go back by an hour for Daylight Savings Time meaning we will have longer evenings. The Security council points out that this and the weather brightening up will make it harder to enforce an earlier curfew.

Other factors, such as Ramadan starting in mid-April, make it difficult to see an early curfew being effective.

Is curfew helping to fight the virus?

Chairman of the Security Council, Herbertus Bruls, has questioned whether the curfew is still an effective measure against coronavirus. Other members of the council have suggested that politicians should look at more than infection rates and hospital numbers when deciding measures, according to the NOS.

Any changes to coronavirus measures will be announced by Rutte and De Jonge in the press conference at 7 PM tonight.

What do you think about the current measures? Let us know in the comments below. 

Feature Image: RobVanDerMeijden/Pixabay

Previous articleNo May vacay: negative travel advice in the Netherlands to be extended
Next articleHigh hopes quickly fading: two more months of lockdown expected in the Netherlands
Chloe Lovatt
Chloe Lovatthttps://wordpress.com/page/globeshuffler.wordpress.com/511
A British native, Chloe has a love for other languages and cultures, having lived in Spain before moving to the Netherlands. She is keen to explore the Dutch landscape, cultural spots and — the most important — food! After being here for a few months she already has developed a mild addiction to kibbeling.

Related posts

Health

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

Coronavirus continues to sweep across the Netherlands and the globe. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland. The...
DutchReview Crew -
Read more

Latest posts

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

DutchReview Crew -
Coronavirus continues to sweep across the Netherlands and the globe. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland. The Netherlands reported its first...

Weekly update: Netherlands sees infections rise again — Dutch cabinet is not happy

Jana Vondráčková -
The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures for the period of March 17 to March 23. The number of infections has risen again compared...

High hopes quickly fading: two more months of lockdown expected in the Netherlands

Jana Vondráčková -
The weather in the Netherlands is not the only thing that feels gloomy right now. The country is currently more than three months into...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X