One more hour: Dutch cabinet likely to change curfew to 10 PM

The upcoming press conference doesn’t promise to change many coronavirus restrictions in the Netherlands, but a later curfew is on the cards.

According to insider sources, the Dutch cabinet is likely to push back the curfew to 10 PM. The Security Council of mayors in Utrecht support this measure, especially with the clocks going back this weekend.

Outgoing Minister of Justice, Ferdinand Grapperhaus, told the NOS that pushing back the curfew is a “very understandable and substantiated suggestion.” Maybe you will be able to go for that post-dinner walk again.

Clocks go back

This Sunday, the clocks will go back by an hour for Daylight Savings Time meaning we will have longer evenings. The Security council points out that this and the weather brightening up will make it harder to enforce an earlier curfew.

Other factors, such as Ramadan starting in mid-April, make it difficult to see an early curfew being effective.

Is curfew helping to fight the virus?

Chairman of the Security Council, Herbertus Bruls, has questioned whether the curfew is still an effective measure against coronavirus. Other members of the council have suggested that politicians should look at more than infection rates and hospital numbers when deciding measures, according to the NOS.

Any changes to coronavirus measures will be announced by Rutte and De Jonge in the press conference at 7 PM tonight.

Feature Image: RobVanDerMeijden/Pixabay