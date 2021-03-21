BREAKING: relaxation of measures on March 31 cancelled, everything remains, sources claim

Two weeks ago, Prime Minister, Mark Rutte and Minister for Health, Hugo De Jonge, announced in a press conference that they hoped to relax coronavirus measures by the beginning of April. Sources from The Hague are now claiming this will not happen.

Ministers met today at the Catshuis to discuss whether or not coronavirus measures should be relaxed. Rutte and De Jonge had previously hoped terraces may open up once again and students may return to lectures on a part-time basis. However, these relaxations will not go ahead, sources from The Hague are claiming.

According to the sources, the cabinet believes that coronavirus infections in the Netherlands are not reducing enough to justify the further relaxation of the current measures, the NOS reports.

As of 10AM this morning, the RIVM reported more than 7,000 coronavirus infections across the Netherlands in the past 24 hours.

No relaxation but also no tightening

Recently, the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) voiced concern over the Prime Minister’s hopes to relax measures. Rutte has previously listened to the OMT’s advice.

On Tuesday, the cabinet will consult with the Ministerial Committee for COVID-19 (MCC) before giving a press conference.

However, according to the sources, while the current measures — including the curfew — will remain, it is expected that there will also be no further tightening of coronavirus restrictions.

What are your thoughts on the relaxation of measures after March 31? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Alisa Anton/Unsplash

