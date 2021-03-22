Here comes the sun: end to the chilly weather in the Netherlands

Image: Catalina Fedorova/Unplash https://unsplash.com/photos/RRl_m_fQzNY

It looks like the Netherlands could be in for some dazzling sunshine in the last week of March, at the end of what feels like a cold and cloudy month in the country.

This week will still be cloudy but will warm up a little, reaching double digits tomorrow, meteorologist Nicolien Kroon told RTL Nieuws. There might even be some sunny weather on the cards.

Mid teens at the end of the week

Say goodbye to that bitter wintery chill. Tomorrow will be a temperate 11 degrees in most parts of the country, and the mercury will jump to dizzying highs (we wish) of 13 degrees on Friday.

There will however be a slight dip on Saturday, the temperature dropping back to 10 degrees, but Sunday still promises to bring us a milder end to the month.

A sunny start to April?

If you are a sun worshipper, never fear. Kroon says it could hit a whopping 20 degrees next Wednesday in the southeast of the Netherlands. “Spring weather seems to be coming” she adds, so it looks like we might have to brace for those April showers. But you don’t see us complaining — we’ll take a little sun any day! 😉

Are you itching to get out in the sun? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: Catalina Fedorova/Unsplash 

Previous articleAlways an expat, never a local: an international’s attempt to integrate into Dutch life
Chloe Lovatt
Chloe Lovatthttps://wordpress.com/page/globeshuffler.wordpress.com/511
A British native, Chloe has a love for other languages and cultures, having lived in Spain before moving to the Netherlands. She is keen to explore the Dutch landscape, cultural spots and — the most important — food! After being here for a few months she already has developed a mild addiction to kibbeling.

