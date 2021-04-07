Dutch cabinet plans to open terraces, shops by April 21 (just in time for sun!)

After teasing the opening of terraces for Easter weekend, the Dutch cabinet finally has some good news for business owners: shops and terraces could reopen by the end of the month if infection coronavirus rates continue to drop.

The cabinet is pleased with the latest coronavirus figures, indicating that infection rates are finally dropping.

It has also announced that the curfew will be lifted, but it’s not yet clear whether this will also happen on April 21, according to the NOS.

On Sunday, these plans will be discussed with the Outbreak Management Team. If any reduction in measures are approved they will be announced in the upcoming press conference next Tuesday.

Feature Image: ELEVATE/Pexels

