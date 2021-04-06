Weekly update: coronavirus infections are finally going down in the Netherlands

The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures for the period of March 31 to April 6. The number of infections has fallen compared to the previous week.

With the number of infections slowly going down, the RIVM predicts that the peak of the third wave will come earlier than initially expected. Since March 31, the curfew has also been pushed back an hour, starting at 10 PM.

New number of infections

Over the past week, the RIVM reported 48,186 new infections in the Netherlands. This is a decrease compared to the previous week’s number of 51,866 new infections. The percentage of positive tests, however, went up to 8.9% compared to 8.5% last week.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from COVID-19-related complications has gone down slightly. This week 142 people passed away, compared to 171 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

Hospitalisations have decreased, however, the number of admissions to the ICU has increased slightly. The past week saw 1,588 new admissions to the nursing ward and 376 new patients in the ICU. The week before, there were 1,633 and 317 respectively.

Shorter third wave

The RIVM had initially predicted that the Netherlands would see the peak of the third wave at around May 1. Now, the health institute believes that this might come earlier, around mid-April. The RIVM also expects to see fewer ICU admissions at the peak than originally predicted.

However, this prediction is based on the assumption that there will be no relaxation of the coronavirus measures, and that many people will be vaccinated in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, coronavirus self-test kits are being introduced in Dutch pharmacies.

Vaccination

About one-fifth of the Dutch population already has coronavirus antibodies. While for some of us it may still take a while before we get an invitation to receive our first jab, it is good to know that getting vaccinated in the Netherlands without a Dutch passport is possible.

People living in the Netherlands who are registered with the municipality in the Personal Records Database (BRP) or the Non-residents Registration (RNI), as well as people without a valid residence permit, people in detention centres, and asylum seekers, are all eligible to get their vaccine in the Netherlands.

Illegal gatherings in parks

The 22-degree temperatures of the past week encouraged us to go outside and soak up some sunshine. Unfortunately, this also resulted in large illegal gatherings across the Netherlands’ parks. Park Lepelenburg in Utrecht closed down and Amsterdam’s Vondelpark was evacuated, with only piles of trash remaining after the visitors were forced to leave.

Trial events with thousands

Tens of thousands of people will be able to attend trial events organised across the Netherlands over the course of April under strict safety protocols. Museums, theatres, sports venues, and concert organisers are able to participate in these trials.

The Eurovision Song Contest, which was initially set to take place in Rotterdam last year (but was cancelled due to the coronavirus) will be one of these trial events and is set to happen between May 18 and May 22.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for the latest news about the upcoming coronavirus measures.

Feature Image: Kate Trifo/Pexels