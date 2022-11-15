Not funny anymore: Dutch cabinet to ban laughing gas starting January 1

It’s no laughing matter — the Dutch government plans to ban nitrous oxide from January 1, 2023. 🎈

This means that it will soon be illegal to sell or own nitrous oxide, reports RTL Nieuws.

Safety was a major concern with nitrous oxide usage

The decision to ban laughing gas was jointly announced by State Secretary for Health, Welfare, and Sport, Maarten Van Ooijen, and Minister of Justice and Security, Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius.

In a press release from the government, Secretary Van Ooijen stressed the enormous health risks of recreational nitrous oxide use.

Het recreatief gebruik van lachgas heeft enorme gezondheidsrisico’s. Daarom zorg ik er met minister @DilanYesilgoz voor dat het bezitten, kopen en verkopen van lachgas vanaf 1 januari 2023 verboden is 👉 https://t.co/xFjXvjKJ6w pic.twitter.com/fLV2Dixhg7 — Maarten van Ooijen (@MaartenOoijen) November 14, 2022 Translation: The recreational use of nitrous oxide has enormous health risks. That is why, together with Minister @DilanYesilgoz, I will ensure that the possession, purchase and sale of nitrous oxide are banned from January 1 2023.

Meanwhile, Minister Yeşilgöz-Zegerius touched on the enforcement aspect of the decision — that it would help the police take immediate action. In the future, this could likely prevent fatal road accidents.

Travel isn’t the only thing that gets delayed!

The decision to ban laughing gas actually came two years later than expected (must’ve taken an NS train to get there 🤷🏻‍♀️).

This was due to various delays in the parliament, which involved the need to prove adequate reasons for the ban and provide more information about prevention.

However, events during recent years have given authorities cause for concern.

In 2021 alone, there were nearly 595 road accidents involving nitrous oxide. Of these, 116 resulted in serious injuries, according to the NOS.

What about businesses?

Manufacturers and wholesalers of nitrous oxide will now be required to obtain exemptions.

One important stipulation is that small ampoules (such as those in whipped cream syringes) are not to be sold to third parties.

Its professional use in medical and technical professions is to remain permitted, however.

