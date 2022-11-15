We’re Prague-bound! New overnight train could bring you from Amsterdam by Spring 2023

NewsInternationalPolitics & SocietyTraffic
Heather Slevin
Heather Slevin
photo-of-bridges-in-prague-czechia
Image: Scanrail/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/49812897/stock-photo-bridges-of-prague-czech-republic.html

Ever wanted to visit the Czech Republic but have been put off by the lack of direct options? Well, European Sleeper hopes to have an answer to this by next spring.

The train company hopes to have an overnight train up and running for passengers as soon as possible, reports Treinreiziger.nl.

From €70-90 for a one-way ticket, the 12-hour overnight journey seems well worth it. Take a week off work, and set foot into the captivating capital! 😍

Original start date: April 2022

Initiator Chris Engelsman told Treinreisiger.nl back in 2021 that they had hoped to get the train ready for use by April 2022. But, this initial schedule was delayed, and now the train faces a start time of Spring 2023.

The main problems seem to be due to a lack of carriages. With such a huge demand, the train must have enough carriages to carry all the passengers. Previously, carriages were obtained from Russia, but the war in Ukraine has made this an impossibility.

The European Sleeper is trying to find ways to solve this problem, and is currently looking into the option of converting current carriages to make them suitable for the overnight journey. 😴

Track works between Berlin and Prague

Another issue standing in the way of the launch of the new train line is the fact that there will be track maintenance on the line between Berlin and Prague.

READ MORE | From Zurich to Amsterdam: the Netherlands welcomes another night train

This means that there will be some time next year when there will only be one track available for travel. A solution to this could be to reroute trains through Berlin or Dresden, but this depends on whether doing that is profitable or not.

Overnight train to France also in the works

European Sleeper also wants to run an overnight train to the South of France — or even Barcelona!

However, the main issue with organising an overnight train to the South of France is that passenger trains with locomotives cannot pass the border between Belgium and France.

To tackle that problem and get to the south of the country, a total of three locomotives would be needed to travel between Belgium and the south.

Will you be boarding the overnight train to Prague? Or, do you have other plans? 😎 Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Not funny anymore: Dutch cabinet to ban laughing gas starting January 1
Next article
Complete your Dutch integration journey with this money-saving life hack
Heather Slevin
Heather Slevin
Heather is a Dublin native, addicted to catching the Luas, the Irish version of a tram, for one stop, and well used to the constant rain and shine. Seeking to swap one concrete city for another (with a few more canals and a friendlier attitude to cyclists) here she is with the Dutch Review! As a Creative Writing student, she can usually be found sweating over the complicated formatting of her latest poem or deep inside the pages of a book, and loves writing, writing, writing.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Not funny anymore: Dutch cabinet to ban laughing gas starting January 1

It's no laughing matter — the Dutch government plans to ban nitrous oxide from January 1, 2023. 🎈 This means that...
Liana Pereira -

Latest posts

Complete your Dutch integration journey with this money-saving life hack

Juni Moltubak - 0
You’re probably not interested in hearing about inflation and the rising costs of living again, so we’ll keep it short: it sucks. Now on...

Not funny anymore: Dutch cabinet to ban laughing gas starting January 1

Liana Pereira - 0
It's no laughing matter — the Dutch government plans to ban nitrous oxide from January 1, 2023. 🎈 This means that it will soon be...

More houses, more railways: Dutch public transport extends in the Randstad

Heather Slevin - 0
The Dutch government has allocated a casual couple billion to fund the cost of extending railway and bus services to new towns and estates...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X