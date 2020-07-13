A man in the Hague drove his car in a canal, and instead of swimming to safety, he decided to do laughing gas on its sinking roof.

The bizarre incident occurred this Saturday in the Hague, reports Omroep West. The man seemed to be in no hurry to get to shore, as he climbed the roof of his car, and started inhaling laughing gas through a balloon.

🌊 | Opmerkelijk: Een automobilist is zaterdagochtend aan de Calandkade in Den Haag met zijn auto het water ingereden. In plaats van naar de kant zwemmen neemt de bestuurder eerst lachgas op zijn dak. 🔗 | https://t.co/sDdWRzCcqM

🎥 | @Maurice35312499 pic.twitter.com/GKaivVyIdK — Omroep West (@omroepwest) July 11, 2020

The police took him to the police station. Laughing gas, also known as nitrous oxide, is quite widespread among some youngsters in the Netherlands. It gives the user a very strong head high that lasts around a minute, with the user of the drug being very prone to laughing while doing it. Nitrous oxide is controversial when it comes to its recreational use, as it is considered a public health danger. A recent bill introduced in Parliament seeks to ban laughing gas for private consumers by 2021.

Feature Image: ProMo Cymru/Flickr