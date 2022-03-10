Dutch cabinet wants to scrap remaining coronavirus measures on March 23

Coronavirus cases across the Netherlands may be doubling but sources claim the Dutch cabinet is ready to announce the end of what has been a very painful era.

Sources from The Hague have leaked to the NOS that the cabinet wishes to abolish all remaining coronavirus measures on March 23. 👀

What does this mean?

It’s simple, if the government was to officially announce this, you could live life in the Netherlands as if it’s 2019 again. Only basic measures such as the advice to cough into your elbow and wash your hands would remain.

Yes, that means that there would be no more testing for entry to large events, no more advice to work at least half the time from home where possible, no more PCR testing for vaccinated travellers and no more face masks on public transport. 😷

The only exception to this will be on aeroplanes facemasks will still be mandatory in this case.

But will this actually happen?

The next question is whether the cabinet will actually go ahead with this. As of yet, the Dutch Outbreak Management Team has not given their advice. This is expected tomorrow and it may change the cabinet’s stance.

