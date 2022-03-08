Weekly update: coronavirus cases nearly double due to Dutch carnival season

The RIVM has reported its weekly coronavirus figures from March 1 to March 8. The number of hospitalisations increased while the number of deaths has decreased.

Over the past week, the RIVM has reported 439,775 new infections in the Netherlands. This increased significantly compared to last week’s report of 245,898 infections.

The percentage of positive tests significantly increase, with 70.0% of people testing positive compared to 62.6% from the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from coronavirus-related complications continues to decrease compared to the past week. This week, 56 people passed away, compared to 63 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

The number of admissions to the nursing ward slightly increased and the number of admissions in the ICU decreased. The past week saw 1,089 new admissions to the nursing ward and 82 new patients in the ICU.

The previous week, there were 910 patients and 88 patients respectively.

Carnival season causing cases

The RIVM reported that positive tests increased by 79% over the last week — mostly due to carnival week and the relaxation of coronavirus measures in the Netherlands. Regions that celebrate carnival have particularly high recorded cases.

Je kunt deze kaart met carnavalsoptochten die @yordidam in 2019 maakte er bijna perfect overheen leggen https://t.co/EAS0MSQH0G pic.twitter.com/Pv5Yu5NxDA — Wouter van Loon (@WLoon) March 8, 2022

Just to give you an impression: the first map shows Dutch positive tests per 100,000 people. And the second map is the carnival parades throughout the Netherlands in the last week. 😬 Yeah.

Boosters for under-18s

In other news, starting yesterday, children aged 12 to 17 can get a coronavirus booster shot from the GGD. Young people can make an appointment with the GGD by phone starting this week, reports NU.nl.

According to the Dutch Health Council, the booster vaccination improves the effectiveness of the basic vaccination. The booster vaccination protects you from infection and serious illness from the omicron variant.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.