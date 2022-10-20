Bodies of missing Hebe (10) and supervisor (26) likely found in submerged car

Hebe-Zwart-missing-person-the-netherlands
Image: Politie Nederland https://www.politie.nl/gezocht-en-vermist/vermiste-kinderen/2022/oktober/hebe-zwart.html

Dutch police have made a saddening discovery in the search for missing 10-year-old, Hebe Zwart, and her supervisor Sanne Bos. A Kia containing two bodies was pulled from the water last night.

The discovery took place at around 1 AM last night after one officer noticed tire tracks leading into the water at the Empel Junction (en route to Hebe’s home). Police later pulled a Kia car containing two bodies from the water.

“We have every reason to believe that it concerns Sanne and Hebe,” a police spokesperson tells the NOS.

On the way home

Hebe and her supervisor went missing this Monday after attending a daytime activity together in Ramdonksveer.

It is believed the car may have gone off the road as the 26-year-old and 10-year-old were on the way back to Hebe’s home in Vught.

Police are now investigating what may have caused the car to end up in the water.

Following an Amber Alert that was issued on Tuesday morning, a huge search effort took place. Sniffer dogs, search veterans, and even former soldiers became involved in the search for the pair.

Police had previously searched the Empel Junction on Tuesday evening. Last night, it was decided that a police helicopter would try again, after which the car was spotted “relatively far away” from the initial search location.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.

Feature Image:Politie Nederland
A new life in the Netherlands is not just for the young
