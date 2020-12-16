In an abrupt decision this afternoon, the cabinet has announced that the rules for “essential” stores are being tightened. This is bad news for the retail chains HEMA and Action, who have just re-opened their doors with modifications, reports NOS.

Apparently, the modifications didn’t gain the government’s approval. Only shops that sell mainly food products, drugstore items, and pet food may remain open, the cabinet clarified this afternoon.

What’s essential

According to the cabinet’s restrictions, “essential” applies to stores that generate more than 70% of their sales from essential products. This applies to specific branches, rather than the company as a whole.

The cabinet had initially planned to allow for stores to open that get more than 30% of their turnover from essential items. This was under the stipulation that they close off the other parts of the store. But today, much to the dismay of HEMA and Action fans, this exception has expired.

According to Minister Grapperhaus, “if you sell half of the dresses and trousers and the other half sausages, then you are not allowed to open.”

Feature Image: Abuzer van Leeuwen/Supplied