Anybody else needing some feel-good vibes? This heartwarming video from students to their teacher should do the trick.

Conrad Berghoef, a Dutch teacher at an ROC in Drachten (Friesland), was at a loss for words when his students surprised him with thank-you signs en masse.

He shared the touching video on Twitter with the caption:

“Me: ‘Did they fucking turn that camera off again? I don’t feel like it today.’

Class: ‘We are going to surprise Conrad.’

Me: …….”

Ik: 'hebben ze verdorie weer die camera uit? Ik heb al geen zin vandaag.' Klas: 'we gaan Conrad even verrassen.' Ik: …….#prachtberoep #onderwijs #debaanvanhetleven

(uiteraard gedeeld met toestemming) pic.twitter.com/KuPRGhOqaD — Conrad Berghoef (@conradberghoef) December 16, 2020

Berghoef followed it up with, “And to make it even better: they said beforehand ‘please record the lesson because there is no such and such’. They thought I would like to see this again.”

Big response

Teaching online for months on end can be exhausting, and Berghoef’s students showed that they recognise and appreciate his efforts.

The video has received a huge response, with comments such as, “You became a trending topic today. A ray of hope between all gloomy and angry tweets. Thanks!”

“You can’t get a bigger and better compliment! Whoever does good receives good …. Beautiful!”

And just, “Splendid.”

What do you think of this gesture by the students? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Feature Image: Victoria Borodinova/Pexels