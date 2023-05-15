One Dutch cat just FLOODED a town hall this weekend (yes, you read that right!)

NewsPolitics & SocietyWeird
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
cat-looking-ongezellig
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/brutal-grey-cat-with-yellow-eyes_17584120.htm#page=2&query=angry%20cat&position=16&from_view=search

Ever wondered how much damage one cat can cause? Nee? Well, a certain tomcat decided to show us by wreaking havoc in a Dutch town hall. 

The town hall of Dokkum in Friesland had a surprise guest last Friday night. Only this guest didn’t bring wine and kaas. Instead, the furry interloper flooded the building with several centimetres of water, causing more than €10,000 worth of damage.

Some hairy evidence

Feline supporters may be wondering what evidence they have that it was a poes that caused the damage. Well, a contractor stopped by on the weekend and found a chair full of cat hair and several flooded rooms.

Translation: Can a cat open a tap like that? I think it’s quite an accusation. #Dokkum #kraan #kat #waterschade Cat causes water damage.

Wondering how the sneaky feline got in in the first place? According to NU.nl, the cat crawled through a hole in one of the floors and opened the tap of a pipe in the process. Oeps!

An expensive accident 

To make matters worse, month-long renovations to the town hall were just nearing completion when the damage occurred. Whilst the official opening of the town hall will still take place on May 22, 35 workstations of a total of 183 cannot be used due to damage.

Moisture soaked into the walls and furniture, and some water also got into the parking garage. Luckily the concrete floor was not damaged beyond repair and just needs some time to dry.

If you get shocked at how much your housecat is costing you after scratching up your couch, you can only imagine that Alderman Bert Koonstra is not impressed with costs ranging between €10,000 and €20,000!

“In Downing Street they have Larry the cat. We apparently have Doerak the tomcat here,” says Alderman Koonstra.

The water might have chased away any normal hydrophobic kitty, but this Dutch kat was only too pleased to stick around and watch the chaos unfold. Luckily, this made it easier for the cat culprit to be found and removed from the building. 

Has a cat ever caused an expensive mess for you to clean up? Tell us about it in the comments!

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
Dutch Quirk 11: Eat hagelslag (chocolate sprinkles) for breakfast
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

More clouds and rain? Ja, the Netherlands starts this week off with gloomy weather

Clear skies and bright sunshine wouldn’t be appreciated as much in the Netherlands without a few clouds and rain showers.  Similarly,...
Eva Gabriella -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk 11: Eat hagelslag (chocolate sprinkles) for breakfast

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 1
The entire world eats Nutella on toast for breakfast. Except for the Dutch. They open a box of chocolate sprinkles and make it rain...

Dutch Quirk #86: Grow really, really, really tall

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 - 0
Probably the most noticeable thing about living in the Netherlands is just how freaking tall everyone is here. It's totally normal to walk around...

More clouds and rain? Ja, the Netherlands starts this week off with gloomy weather

Eva Gabriella - 0
Clear skies and bright sunshine wouldn’t be appreciated as much in the Netherlands without a few clouds and rain showers.  Similarly, our cloudy and rainy...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.