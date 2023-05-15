Helaas pindakaas, KLM cancels several Cityhopper flights from the Netherlands this summer

Planning to escape the wet weather of a Dutch summer? Not so fast! After Transavia was forced to scrap flights this month, KLM is following suit and cancelling several of its European flights.

KLM’s subsidiary Cityhopper will be offering a reduced number of flights this June as a result of a technical parts shortage, reports RTL Nieuws.

(Unfortunately, this means the chances of being flown by Dutch King Willem-Alexander, a secret occasional Cityhopper pilot, have just dropped significantly. 😢)

However, according to KLM, this should only be a few cancellations and the affected travellers should have enough time to rebook another flight with them and still jet off for the summer.

New KLM aircraft isn’t ready

What kind of technical issues, you might be wondering? Well, KLM has a pretty good reason to put some flights on halt. New aircraft from the Brazilian manufacturer Embraer are suffering technical issues and cannot be put into service yet.

The Dutch airline is currently consulting with Embraer and engine builders Pratt & Whitney to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

For now, however, KLM will continue to use the old Embraer aircraft while waiting for the new ones to be ready.

Transavia’s not flying either

Cityhopper isn’t the only Dutch airline with problems this summer. Transavia, another KLM subsidiary, also cancelled several flights earlier this month, leaving many Dutch travellers to reschedule their holiday plans.

While rebooking was possible, the price for a new flight had, of course, already gone up.

Adding insult to injury, two Transavia aircraft also suffered lightning damage and the company was unable to lease many more.

With all the chaos hitting short-haul flights this summer, it looks like it might be time to explore international train travel, instead. Luckily, the Netherlands has no shortage of trains to Paris, Vienna, or London.

