More clouds and rain? Ja, the Netherlands starts this week off with gloomy weather

Clear skies and bright sunshine wouldn’t be appreciated as much in the Netherlands without a few clouds and rain showers.

Similarly, our cloudy and rainy start to the week will turn to gold light rays by Friday, according to Weeronline.

A wet start to the week

A mixture of clouds, mist, fog, and a sprinkle of light rain will envelop the country this morning.

Absolutely love this Dutch spring weather. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/8OjZRsD73s — Jord Riekwel (@Larkef) May 11, 2023

Hoping for clearer weather in the afternoon? Unfortunately, not much will change over the course of the day as rain will fall from the west and move over the rest of the Netherlands.

READ MORE | Need some peace and quiet this Spring? Visit the Japanese Garden in The Hague

Yet it’s not all doom and gloom, as temperatures will hover between 15 and 19 degrees Celsius and will stay that way throughout the week.

Occasional sun sightings

We’re likely to see fields of clouds remain sprawled across the sky tomorrow. Whilst showers may occur in the north and east, it’ll mostly stay dry.

However, don’t get too excited! The dreaded wind will be charging from the north to northwest at a considerable speed, although not fast enough to blow your socks off. 🍃

READ MORE | 5 ways you can tell that it’s spring in the Netherlands

The sun may make an appearance or two if we’re lucky, though a real treat lies in store for us on Wednesday.

Good things come to those who wait

From Wednesday to Sunday, the sun will shine bright like a diamond. Finally! ☀️

You may feel the urge to head to the beach and leap into the sea for a refreshing swim, but we must warn you that temperatures will be a cool 12 to 15 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, despite the sun.

READ MORE | 15 things to do this spring in the Netherlands

There will be a mild dew on Thursday morning, though as the day progresses the skies will stay clear for the sun to appear.

By Friday, temperatures will hit a summery 23 degrees Celsius in the south. Time to get your garden furniture out or sit on a terrace! 🥳

What are your thoughts on the temperamental spring weather? Tell us in the comments below!