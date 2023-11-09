It’s official: this Dutch city is the best in Europe!

Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Amersfoort-netherlands-medieval-town
Other nominees in the running for this year’s ‘European City of the Year’ included Estepona (Spain) and Exeter (England) — but they proved to be no match for the Netherlands’ Amersfoort.

Yup, good ol’ Amersfoort stole the show, snatching up the award for best European city in 2023. 👑

High-quality uniqueness

After a trip to the charming city in the province of Utrecht, the jury of the Academy of Urbanism decided it was the best in Europe. 🙌

How did they reach this decision? By taking into account factors such as “urban development qualities, social cohesion, sustainability and how the city is governed”, the AD reports.

The perfect daytrip: 4 things to do in Amersfoort

Plus, lead assessor Jon Phipps cited Amersfoort’s “quality of life”, “innovation”, and “unique character” as some of the city’s stand-out features.

Amersfoort is basically a utopia

So, what makes this medieval Dutch city so great? All in all, it’s the happiness of its citizens. 🌟

Unlike in other Dutch cities, inhabitants don’t have the weight of a housing crisis on their shoulders; and homes are actually more affordable than in many other places!

These are the most OVERRATED Dutch cities (no, Amsterdam doesn't top the list!)

Even the air smells sweeter in Amersfoort — literally, as it’s not being clouded by carbon dioxide. Yup, the city takes active steps to limit the amount of car use in its vicinity.

Amersfoort’s Mayor Lucas Bolsius is delighted by their win, explaining that Amersfoort has “grown enormously in the past fifty years, but the history and people have always remained central”.

Isn’t it wholesome? 🧡

Are you surprised by this year’s ‘European City of the Year’? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

