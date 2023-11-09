It’s official: this Dutch city is the best in Europe!

Other nominees in the running for this year’s ‘European City of the Year’ included Estepona (Spain) and Exeter (England) — but they proved to be no match for the Netherlands’ Amersfoort.

Yup, good ol’ Amersfoort stole the show, snatching up the award for best European city in 2023. 👑

High-quality uniqueness

After a trip to the charming city in the province of Utrecht, the jury of the Academy of Urbanism decided it was the best in Europe. 🙌

How did they reach this decision? By taking into account factors such as “urban development qualities, social cohesion, sustainability and how the city is governed”, the AD reports.

Plus, lead assessor Jon Phipps cited Amersfoort’s “quality of life”, “innovation”, and “unique character” as some of the city’s stand-out features.

Amersfoort is basically a utopia

So, what makes this medieval Dutch city so great? All in all, it’s the happiness of its citizens. 🌟

Unlike in other Dutch cities, inhabitants don’t have the weight of a housing crisis on their shoulders; and homes are actually more affordable than in many other places!

Even the air smells sweeter in Amersfoort — literally, as it’s not being clouded by carbon dioxide. Yup, the city takes active steps to limit the amount of car use in its vicinity.

Amersfoort’s Mayor Lucas Bolsius is delighted by their win, explaining that Amersfoort has “grown enormously in the past fifty years, but the history and people have always remained central”.

Isn’t it wholesome? 🧡

