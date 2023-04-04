The perfect daytrip: 4 things to do in Amersfoort

Things to do in Amersfoort: take in the sights
More than just the Koppelpoort
The ‘Koppelpoort’, a land- and watergate built in 1425, is the iconic and lovely postcard image of Amersfoort. And rightly so, it’s very nice, but there’s so much more to see!
Although the city centre is compact, which makes for great strolling around, you will enjoy quite a few places to stop and gaze at marvellous street scenes or pieces of historic architecture.
Amersfoort is really good at showing off its rich history, and just walking around through its cute little streets and enjoying the heck out of it is one of those great things to do in Amersfoort.
If you want to see all those sweet spots in Amersfoort and get the most out of your visit, then look up this very thought-out walking route through Amersfoort!
Things to do in Amersfoort: get cultural
The amount and quality of modern art on display in Amersfoort contrast nicely with its rich history. Just next to the Koppelpoort, there’s the Eemhuis, the spot to go for your fix in modern art and design.
The headliner in the Eemhuis is the KAdE museum, which always has a temporary exhibition going on about art, architecture or design.
Besides KAdE, the library and bar are also places you definitely want to see — the modern library reading room was one of those things that really made me realize that I had missed out by not visiting Amersfoort sooner!
Another thing to do in Amersfoort is: visit the Mondriaanhuis. It’s a museum dedicated to its most famous citizen, the Dutch painter Piet Mondriaan (and not a total coincidence, but it’s his birth house as well!)
The man led a really interesting life, and the Mondriaanhuis does a great job of telling you his story. There’s a light-art display which really blew my mind, a must-see that one!
Things to do in Amersfoort: Eat lekker food at a hotspot
For a drink, especially when the sun is shining (or when it’s raining and you think ‘fudge it, I want the beach’) there’s Zandfoort aan de Eem.
It’s a beach bar right next to the Eem, so that makes it an urban beach. Zandfoortaan de Eem was already around before this whole concept got trendy (13 years!), and it has a nice funky vibe going on (and cocktails, which always makes for a good time).
Getting a drink at Zandfoort aan de Eem is definitely one of those things to do in Amersfoort.
For dinner in Amersfoort, we went to Dara. Again one of those cosmopolitan surprises I didn’t see coming in a town like Amersfoort (should know better by now). Right across from the Eemhuis is the Mediterranean/oriental restaurant Dara — it has a lovely terrace for you to watch life in Amersfoort pass by and a funky interior which makes it an easy choice for any day of the year.
But of course, the reason why you would actually want to come is the food. Oh boy, so much and so good.
Dara specializes in bringing you and your group tons of little dishes (think mezzes!) to enjoy together (shared dining is the best new food trend since pulled pork imho). Without an exception, it was all good and also looked the part.
Since you can just pick whatever you want (please pick the Borek and Mussels btw!), you can also go there for just a little bite and drink as well.
Things to do in Amersfoort: Climb the ‘Onze lieve Vrouwen Toren’
This Gothic church tower in Amersfoort is standing 98 meters tall and is one of the highest medieval towers of the Netherlands. The Our Lady square at the base of the tower is also a buzzing spot of Amersfoort and a must visit.
There used to be a church attached to the tower as well, but a somewhat unlucky soldier and an accident with gunpowder blew it all up to smithereens in the 18th century.
You can buy tickets to ascend the tower at the nearby tourist office (visit there anyway for free maps and tips!), it’s a little bit of a hike, but the accompanying guide tells a good story, and the views are totally worth it, as you can see:
Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in September 2017, and was fully updated in April 2023 for your reading pleasure.
Abuzer, Thank you for your informative article on Amersfoort. My wife and I may be going there this Saturday. Although we have been there before, you have shared some places we still need to visit.
