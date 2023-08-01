These are the most OVERRATED Dutch cities (no, Amsterdam doesn’t top the list!)

After analysing 45 cities through review sites such as TripAdvisor, these were the most disappointing ones in the Netherlands. From overpriced attractions to museums with nothing to offer, these cities should really up their game! 😳

Data analysts from Preply scoured high and low for the most honest reviews of Dutch cities. The result? A list of 45 Dutch cities, ranked by how likely tourists were to be disappointed by a visit.

Although this list focuses on the top 10, other popular cities made the list of 45 most disappointing. These were: Den Haag ranking at 23, Leiden at 32, Rotterdam at 38, Delft at 39, and Amsterdam at 40.

So here we go, the top 10 cities to avoid in the Netherlands! 👇

10. Arnhem

Ranked last (which is a good thing here!) is Arnhem. Shockingly, the city received an award for the best city centre in the Netherlands in 2007, so how did it land here?

Well, reviewers cite its biggest disappointment as its historic cellars that don’t have much history at all.

There's a beautiful square in Arnhem city center, the Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/kbDRcdoZ1v — Yuval Shtalrid (@yuvalion12) May 22, 2023

Regardless, the city has great nightlife, even though you’ll be charged €5 for a beer. (In Arnhem’s defence, beers are overpriced everywhere now!)

9. Scheveningen

The next city on the list is equally surprising. Yet, despite its cute Ferris wheel and scenic Pier, Scheveningen didn’t strike a chord with visitors. Let’s blame it on the seagulls! 🐦

Despite some stunning sights, visitors were left unimpressed. Image: Depositphotos

Reviewers cited the city’s old, unkempt appearance and habit of overcharging for mediocre food as major cons. However, visitors did love the calm and well-preserved dunes of Scheveningen’s Zuiderstrand.

8. Eindhoven

Despite being known for its cultural heritage and lively nightlife, Eindhoven left 19% of visitors dissatisfied.

SerialTraveller’s Daily Travel Post #75



📍Location: Eindhoven, Netherlands

🏰Landmark: Flying Pins Monument pic.twitter.com/PjoJdmqp1a — SerialMasticator.eth (@serialmasticatr) June 8, 2023

The biggest letdown? Flying Pins, the roadside installation featuring giant bowling pins and a bowling ball. Sightseers hoped to get closer to the art, but most just got blocked by flowing traffic.

7. Hengelo

Often a destination for partygoers from bigger cities like Enschede, Hengelo hosts more clubs, bars, cafés, and restaurants than its neighbours.

But, as we know, quantity is not the same as quality. The attractions can be disappointing, with Club Merlin taking the crown. Its unfriendly staff and bad beer leave visitors with broken hearts and empty wallets.

6. Deventer

As one of the oldest cities in the Netherlands, Deventer is seen as noble and distinguished. Tourists confirmed, though, that these are just euphemisms for “boring”.

Though not home to many sources of entertainment, Deventer’s Museum de Waag was the biggest disappointment. With an expensive entrance fee (€9) and little to show for it, reviewers dubbed it unfinished and careless.

5. Enschede

Next, coming in at number 5, we have Enschede. Its most disappointing attraction? The Holland Casino. (Although, in their defence, isn’t any casino pretty disappointing?)

Enschede was ranked one of the least attractive cities by the Atlas of Municipalities. Other complaints included a need for more English descriptions in the Museum factory and little science to back up their claims.

4. Alphen aan den Rijn

According to reviewers, this city is best enjoyed… by not being in the city. Bring out the hiking boots or get a canoe to enjoy nature because 22% of visitors were disappointed in Alphen aan den Rijn.

Specifically, upcoming visitors were warned against going to the Oranje Wellness Centre, described as less a wellness centre and than a sauna with a sports centre and too many stairs (as if the sauna didn’t get you sweaty enough 🥵).

3. Middelburg

The capital of Zeeland may have the second largest number of historic buildings (after Amsterdam), but according to online reviewers, the city has little else to offer.

Museums are often overpriced, with Charlie’s Chocolate Museum winning the title of most disappointing attraction. One reviewer even described it as “a hobby that has gotten out of hand and has nothing to do with chocolate.”

2. Den Helder

At number 2, we have Den Helder. Attractions left 32% of visitors disappointed in this city, with the biggest bummer being the Fort Kijkduin museum and aquarium.

Adding insult to injury? According to reviewers, there just aren’t that many other entertainment options.

1. Emmen

And last but not least, almost half of Emmen’s visitors leave disappointed. The kicker was the Broken Circle and Spiral Hill artwork created by Robert Smithson in 1971, as reviewers even struggled to see it at all.

Broken Circle / Spiral Hill by Robert Smithson (9171)- Emmen, Drenthe pic.twitter.com/CP5I2vDbUI — Kristóf Hajós (@kristof_hajos) August 1, 2021

Other things Emmen is known for? Limited culinary offerings and being rated the least attractive city to live in by Atlas of Municipalities. Ouch. 😬

Do you (dis)agree with the rankings? Tell us in the comments!