This Dutch city is the most cycle-friendly in the WORLD

Thanks to its flat terrain, mild-ish climate, short distances, and really expensive parking spaces — the Dutch city of Utrecht has been awarded the top place in the world to cycle! 🤩

This year’s Global Bicycle Index has officially been published, ranking 90 cities across the world to see which are the most bike-friendly.

The index scored the cities based on the number of bicycle users, crime and safety, infrastructure, weather conditions, bike-sharing opportunities, and cycle-related events.

With more than half of its population being cyclists, Utrecht has dominated the index with the highest scores and conquered the winning title! What can we say? It’s just in their DNA! 😉

Utrecht: The true bike capital of the world

Utrechters are true cycling lovers — and can we blame them? They just know that liberating feeling of zipping along a bike path and taking in the charm of the city all too well.

A growing number of folks are looking to commute to and across the city by bike more and more these days — and with some of that world-class cycling infrastructure, it’s a truly tempting pastime. 🚲

But what makes the Dutch city the ultimate paradise for cyclists?

A quick Google search will reveal that Utrecht was practically built around the bike life. It was the first city in the Netherlands to make a cycle path.

Not just that, the city also has the largest bike parking in the world, with more than 12,500 places to store your bike!

There are 33,000 bicycle parking places in the Utrecht Central Station area. Storing the same number of cars would require 890,000 square meters of floor area.



That’s more retail, more office, more housing and more public space; all as a result of an integrated transport policy. pic.twitter.com/GYNmCznjIo — Melissa & Chris Bruntlett (@modacitylife) August 18, 2022

Europe is a biking utopia

It’s clear that European cities took charge of the index, and while the Dutch have snatched the top spot this year, the Germans aren’t too far behind! 🎉

With a low rate of cycling fatalities and over 39% of its people using bikes every day, the German city of Munster is the second most bike-friendly place in the world.

It might surprise you to know that Amsterdam actually ranked fifth on the list. Helaas, the chronic traffic jams and tourist swarms are essentially what holds the Dutch capital back.

Curious to know if your country made the top 10? Take a look! 👇

City Rank Utrecht, Netherlands 1 Munster, Germany 2 Antwerp, Belgium 3 Copenhagen, Denmark 4 Amsterdam, Netherlands 5 Malmo, Sweden 6 Hangzhou, China 7 Bern, Switzerland 8 Bremen, Germany 9 Hannover, Germany 10

