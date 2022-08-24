This Dutch city is the most cycle-friendly in the WORLD

NewsInternationalTraffic
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
utrecht-city-streets-at-day
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/155883730/stock-photo-the-most-famous-canals-and.html

Thanks to its flat terrain, mild-ish climate, short distances, and really expensive parking spaces — the Dutch city of Utrecht has been awarded the top place in the world to cycle! 🤩

This year’s Global Bicycle Index has officially been published, ranking 90 cities across the world to see which are the most bike-friendly.

The index scored the cities based on the number of bicycle users, crime and safety, infrastructure, weather conditions, bike-sharing opportunities, and cycle-related events.

With more than half of its population being cyclists, Utrecht has dominated the index with the highest scores and conquered the winning title! What can we say? It’s just in their DNA! 😉

Utrecht: The true bike capital of the world

Utrechters are true cycling lovers — and can we blame them? They just know that liberating feeling of zipping along a bike path and taking in the charm of the city all too well.

A growing number of folks are looking to commute to and across the city by bike more and more these days — and with some of that world-class cycling infrastructure, it’s a truly tempting pastime. 🚲

READ MORE | 19 things the Dutch did to make cycling easy and attractive

But what makes the Dutch city the ultimate paradise for cyclists?

A quick Google search will reveal that Utrecht was practically built around the bike life. It was the first city in the Netherlands to make a cycle path.

Not just that, the city also has the largest bike parking in the world, with more than 12,500 places to store your bike!

Europe is a biking utopia

It’s clear that European cities took charge of the index, and while the Dutch have snatched the top spot this year, the Germans aren’t too far behind! 🎉

With a low rate of cycling fatalities and over 39% of its people using bikes every day, the German city of Munster is the second most bike-friendly place in the world.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #74: Become exhausted when cycling over a bridge

It might surprise you to know that Amsterdam actually ranked fifth on the list. Helaas, the chronic traffic jams and tourist swarms are essentially what holds the Dutch capital back.

Curious to know if your country made the top 10? Take a look! 👇

CityRank
Utrecht, Netherlands1
Munster, Germany2
Antwerp, Belgium3
Copenhagen, Denmark4
Amsterdam, Netherlands5
Malmo, Sweden6
Hangzhou, China7
Bern, Switzerland8
Bremen, Germany9
Hannover, Germany10

What do you think about Utrecht being the top bicycle city? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article7 handy things to know before starting your university hunt in the Netherlands
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

The NL is about to get night trains from Amsterdam to Austrian ski resorts!

Dreaming of hitting the slopes this winter? The Dutch travel group, TUI, just improved your chances. Between December and April,...
Gaelle Salem -

Latest posts

7 handy things to know before starting your university hunt in the Netherlands

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
If you're considering the Netherlands for higher education, you've made a great choice.  Many internationals want to study in the land of cheese and tulips;...

The 18 best street markets in Amsterdam: the ultimate guide

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 - 0
Street markets in Amsterdam have stacks to offer when it comes to shopping: the thrill of running into a good bargain, finding ethically resourced...

This Dutch-born dating app is your best bet for finding love at first swipe

Gaelle Salem - 0
Let’s face it. Dating as an international in the Netherlands isn’t easy. Sometimes, Tinder, Bumble and the borrelen can prove to be huge letdowns...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X