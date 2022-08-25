Three-month-old baby dies in overflowing Dutch asylum centre

A three-month-old infant has passed away in the sports hall of Ter Apel asylum centre. The baby’s family were forced to sleep in the sports hall due to a lack of available beds.

At the time of writing, the cause of the baby’s death remains unknown. However, the House of Representatives has called for an investigation.

Investigation launched

An inspection will “investigate all possible aspects that may have played a role in the death of the baby,” the government said in a press release.

“For example, the inspectorates look at the medical cause, whether care has been provided before, the available care and the living conditions around the application centre and in the sports hall.”

Record number of people sleeping outside

Part of the answer may be found in the fact that Ter Apel is facing a huge accommodation crisis for asylum seekers. Last night a record-breaking 700 people were forced to sleep outside, the NOS reports.

Included in this number were pregnant women, children, and people with chronic illnesses.

Doctors Without Borders called in

The situation has become so dire at Ter Apel that Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) has dispatched employees to help out.

According to these employees, the situation at Ter Apel is comparable to the standards at the Moira Refugee camp that was established on the Greek Island of Lesbos.

In de kantine bij Artsen Zonder Grenzen:



“Welcome back from Yemen. What’s your next assignment?”



“They’re sending me to….”



*checks letter*



“…it says ‘Ter Apel’. Wherever that is. I hope the tents are good quality at least.” — Robert Chesal (@RChesal) August 25, 2022 Translation: In the canteen of Doctors Without Borders:

Speaking on the NOS Radio 1 Journaal, the Mayor of Groningen Koen Schuiling has summed up what we’re all thinking: “It is a sad, low point for our country that we have come this far.”

