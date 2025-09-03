- Advertisement -

Heading out this afternoon? You may want to take a rain check on your plans today, as fierce thunderstorms are on their way. ⛈️

The Dutch Meteorological Institute, KNMI, has just released a code yellow weather warning, effective from 4 PM today (Wednesday, September 3).

You might just get blown away

While the weather outside might look clear, thunderstorms are currently rolling in from the west coast and are expected to hit the Netherlands by late afternoon.

You can expect strong winds during the showers, with gusts of up to 60-70 km/h. Those living near the northwestern coast may want to lie low, as they’ll be on the receiving end of even stronger winds — up to 80 km/h.

Further, the KNMI warns that traffic and outdoor activities may be disrupted. If you’re taking public transport, you may need to plan alternative routes in case of cancellations or unexpected delays.

