Watch out, Netherlands: Code yellow thunderstorms are on the way

Don't get soaked ☔

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Last updated
Less than 1 minute read
Two-people-hiding-behind-umbrella-from-rain-and-strong-wind
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/410863808/stock-photo-girls-take-shelter-umbrellas-light.html
Heading out this afternoon? You may want to take a rain check on your plans today, as fierce thunderstorms are on their way. ⛈️

The Dutch Meteorological Institute, KNMI, has just released a code yellow weather warning, effective from 4 PM today (Wednesday, September 3).

You might just get blown away

While the weather outside might look clear, thunderstorms are currently rolling in from the west coast and are expected to hit the Netherlands by late afternoon.

You can expect strong winds during the showers, with gusts of up to 60-70 km/h. Those living near the northwestern coast may want to lie low, as they’ll be on the receiving end of even stronger winds — up to 80 km/h.

READ MORE | What’s the weather in the Netherlands like? The 2025 guide

Further, the KNMI warns that traffic and outdoor activities may be disrupted. If you’re taking public transport, you may need to plan alternative routes in case of cancellations or unexpected delays.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Pepper spray for self-defence? The Netherlands is now considering it
Liana juggles her role as an Editor with wrapping up a degree in cognitive linguistics and assisting with DutchReview's affiliate portfolio. Since arriving in the Netherlands for her studies in 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help other internationals feel more at home here — whether that's by penning an article on the best SIMs to buy in NL, the latest banking features, or important things to know about Dutch health insurance.

