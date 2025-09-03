- Advertisement -

With women in the Netherlands demanding stronger measures against violence and harassment, the Dutch government is busy discussing a potential solution: pepper spray.

From the horrific murder of 17-year-old Lisa from Abcoude to an attempted abduction in Nijmegen, Dutch streets are growing increasingly unsafe for women.

During yesterday’s government meeting, the Dutch House of Representatives discussed allowing women in the Netherlands to make use of the deterrent until stronger measures can be enforced to curb the violence.

Pepper spray may be available as a “last resort”

Minister of Justice and Security, David van Weel, reports that he’ll be looking into the possibility of legalising pepper spray for self-defence.

He notes that “there are women who would like to have access to at least something to defend themselves with as a last resort.”

Under the Dutch Weapons and Ammunition Act, pepper spray is classed as a prohibited weapon, much like stiletto knives and guns.

However, in the face of mounting violence and with no better alternatives before them, some women are forced to carry pepper spray for their own safety.

“I know from my own experience that many women, including family members, are already using this illegally because there’s no other option at the moment,” CDA member Derk Boswijk confesses during the meeting.

However, this isn’t a solution, either

As Boswijk points out, the core issues behind the Netherlands’ femicide and violence against women “won’t be resolved overnight”.

As such, van Weel’s pepper spray plan is much like the substance itself: nice to have, but you’d much prefer not to be in a situation where you’d need to use it.

Would you like to see pepper spray legalised, or would you prefer a stronger stance from the get-go? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!