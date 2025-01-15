Dutch code yellow alert: Brace yourselves for dense fog and some rain

A code yellow warning is in effect for most of the Netherlands today (Monday, January 15) until 11 AM, thanks to grey clouds and dense fog.

According to NU.nl, visibility in some areas might decrease to a blurry 200 metres.

But what happens after 11 AM?

Helaas — the weather won’t miraculously clear up after that.

The clouds intend to overstay their welcome, so don’t expect a cameo appearance by the sun anytime soon.

In the afternoon, temperatures will range from 3 to 6 degrees Celcius in the southeast, while the north and west can expect relatively ‘warmer’ temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees Celcius. 🫠

But, honestly, we can’t complain; a couple of extra degrees feel like winning the weather lottery.

Road users, stay alert

The KNMI advises drivers to slow down, keep a greater distance between vehicles on the road, and switch on their fog lights if visibility drops below 200 metres

Tip: For those extra intense moments with less than 50 metres of visibility, you can turn on your rear fog lights. Just remember to turn them off once the coast is clear!

Whether you’re cautiously navigating the roads or cosying up inside to continue your knitting project, it looks like we’re all channelling our inner grandmas today. 👵

How will you be spending this foggy day? Let us know in the comments below.