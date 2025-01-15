Is taking an online Dutch course worthwhile? Here’s my experience

It’s easy to become overwhelmed by the vast choice of Dutch language schools out there. Add to that the choice of online or in-person, and you become paralysed. I opted for online Dutch lessons with Taalthuis — was it worth it?

Let me tell you about it.

My decision to take Dutch language courses with Taalthuis stemmed from the fact that they offered both online and in-person courses all all levels (including higher levels).

I knew that I wanted to start my Dutch language learning journey with online lessons — my life was busy, and I liked the idea of avoiding a commute.

However, I had the fear that I would be unable to learn through an online course, so it was good to know that, if I felt it was needed, I could stay in the same school but switch to in-person for my next course.

Turns out, with the right structure, you can learn Dutch online

Thankfully, the shift to in-person courses was never actually needed.

I have now completed no less than four online courses with Taalthuis — and there’s one key reason why it works for me: the class structure.

Each course began with us receiving a link to a Google Doc containing information about how the course would be structured — and for someone as scatterbrained as myself, this became my saving grace.

With the right teaching style and structure, you can learn Dutch. Image: Dreamstime

Before each lesson, we could look at the document and see what exactly we would touch on in the upcoming class.

For example: what texts we would be reading, what grammar rules we would tackle, the exercises we would do, and the homework we should complete before the next classes.

Not only did this mean that I could approach each lesson with a clear idea of my learning goals, but I could also review the document and remind myself what I learned and when.

Good to know! For its beginner courses, Taalthuis even has its own customised textbooks containing grammar rules and exercises perfectly tailored to the participants’ syllabus.

With the right online learning environment, you won’t get lost

What I also really appreciated about Taalthuis’ online Dutch courses was that the online learning environment didn’t just feel like an attempt at replacing a classroom.

Instead, it’s a space that allows for new learning methods.

Taalthuis knows how to use an online environment to aid their teachers and students. Image: Freepik

During the lessons, our small class of eight would spend time learning and reading together before being split into groups to practice with each other under the supervision of our teacher.

I didn’t have to worry about disappearing into an endless grid of faces and speaking only three words. I was seen, heard, and even given the chance to make some new friends.

Learning Dutch became fun, not tiring

It’s hard to find an online environment that encourages genuine interaction between the participants, but Taalthuis is well-versed in online teaching, and it shows.

Our teachers were quick to encourage discussion between participants and used exercises that kept us engaged.

From listening to classic Dutch hits to watching Dutch reality TV clips, my teachers knew how to keep me feeling energised throughout the lesson, and I found myself not just learning Dutch but also genuinely enjoying the process.

I even made some new friends

Despite taking place fully online, my lessons with Taalthuis have even fostered some great friendships.

I took my first course with Taalthuis (A1 to A2) during life after lockdown, and as an international, I found myself suddenly in a country that many of my friends had left.

Thankfully, I met my friend Tyler during this first course — and we’ve been friends ever since (hoi Tyler, I know you’ll read this.)

Was this image taken after several margaritas? Inderdaad. Image: DutchReview/Supplied

As I now enjoy my fourth online course (B1 to B2 part 2), the lighthearted and entertaining nature of the course continues to thrive, even as the grammar has grown more complex — and anyone who has tackled Dutch grammar rules knows that’s quite an achievement.

Sarah has participated in Taalthuis’ online courses from A1 to B2. Taalthuis offers these courses both online and in person, ranging from A0 all the way up to C1. Check out Taalthuis’ course list.

The verdict: yes, taking a course with Taalthuis is worth it

My verdict comes easily: yes, I think taking an online Dutch course with Taalthuis is worthwhile.

Not only is the proof in the pudding — I can now interact in Dutch without making a complete fool of myself — but the experience of getting to this point was enjoyable.

Taalthuis’ well-thought-out structuring of the course, excellent teachers, and engaging teaching methods are the perfect recipe for taking your Dutch from “hoi” to “hoe gaat het schat! Ben je van de trap gevallen?” (Hey darling, did you fall down the stairs?)

Have you tried to learn Dutch? Tell us about your journey in the comments below!