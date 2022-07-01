This Dutch doctor is offering cheap, legal, and safe abortions to all US women

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
photo-of-woman-holding-abortion-pill-with-glass-of-water
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/459915362/stock-photo-young-woman-abortion-pill-glass.html

An abortion pill that can be ordered online, regardless of US state laws: this is the lifeline for many American women following the controversial overturning of Roe vs Wade last Friday.

Dutch physician Rebecca Gomperts created her Aid Access website four years ago. The website offers an option for women living in various countries where abortion is not available.

Since Roe vs Wade was overturned, demand for pills on the website has increased by 600%.

“We used to receive about six hundred emails a day, now there are four thousand,” Gomperts tells NU.nl.

“Fortunately, we are with a large team, so we can handle this perfectly,” she continues.

How does Aid Access work?

Need an abortion and living in the US? Here’s how Aid Access works.

First, you’ll fill out an online consultation form. From there, if eligible, you’ll be referred to a provider.

If you’re lucky enough that your state allows abortion you can fill a prescription for the abortion pill at a US-based provider who sends the pill via mail.

If you live in one of the 31 US states that Aid Access believes have tighter abortion restrictions, there are options for that too. (After all, women’s healthcare is a fundamental human right. 💪)

In this case, Gomperts sends the prescription to a pharmacist in India. The pills are then popped into an envelope and directly mailed to the patient in the US.

Need another bonus? While abortion in the United States costs around $600 USD (€573), a pill through the non-profit costs just one-sixth of the price.

Wait, wait; that’s legal?

Through some savvy legal loopholes, Gomperts operates in a grey area that makes it legal to supply the pills. Gomperts lives in the Netherlands and her company is registered in Austria. In Austria, abortion is 100% legal.

While technically importing drugs from other countries is against US law, according to Vox, the Food and Drug Administration has said it doesn’t typically chase individuals who are importing medicines for personal use.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article5 top-tier books by Dutch authors to read when discovering the Netherlands
Next articlePostNL gives up on “We missed you” notes (now will they actually TRY to deliver our damn packages?)
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Sam isn’t great at being Dutch. Originally hailing from Australia, she came to study in the Netherlands without knowing where the country was on a map. She once accidentally ordered the entire ice-cream menu at Smullers. She still can’t jump on the back of a moving bike. But, she remains fascinated by the tiny land of tall people.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

PostNL gives up on “We missed you” notes (now will they actually TRY to deliver our damn packages?)

Our favourite mail company *cough cough cough*, PostNL, will officially stop handing out those pesky "we hebben je gemist" notes....
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 -

Latest posts

PostNL gives up on “We missed you” notes (now will they actually TRY to deliver our damn packages?)

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 0
Our favourite mail company *cough cough cough*, PostNL, will officially stop handing out those pesky "we hebben je gemist" notes. The notes, which are...

5 top-tier books by Dutch authors to read when discovering the Netherlands

Joanna Fragoulis - 0
For many of us book lovers, there is no better way to get to know a culture than by exploring its literature. If you’ve...

Navigating the Dutch labour market as an international: this recruitment expert knows how

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
Are you an international looking for a job in the Netherlands? Or a Dutchie who wants to work at an international firm?  At first glance,...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X