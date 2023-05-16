Dutch ‘prince of the underworld’ proposes to girlfriend during court trial

A Dutch drug lord is on trial in Den Bosch for running various drug labs across the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. On the first day of his trial, he surprised his girlfriend (and everyone else in the courtroom) with a proposal.

The 33-year-old defendant from Bergeijk, near the Dutch-Belgian border, calls himself “the prince of the Eindhoven underworld.” In reality, he goes by Harry P. (No, not the wizard. 😉)

P. popped the question to his girlfriend from the suspect bench at the end of his hearing. And… she said YES! 💍

Now if that isn’t #couplegoals, we don’t know what is.

No kissing allowed

After the happy “yes,” there was no kissing or hugging for the new fiancés, because P. was stuck behind the defence table.

According to Omroep Brabant, however, there was loud applause in the courtroom, and Harry P.’s co-defendants could shake his hand briefly. 👏

Translation: “Harry P. / ‘Prince of the Eindhoven underworld’. The man who proposed to his girlfriend in the #courtroom of’s-Hertogenbosch. @RbOostBrabant. Sketched by order of @RTLBoulevard & @ED_Eindhoven #HarryP #Adrien Stanziani”

The fiancée of the prince of the underworld (we guess that makes her the princess of the underworld?) will probably see him again Tuesday, on the second day of his trial.

A family of happy criminals

If that doesn’t sound absurd enough, it gets even better! Also part of the trial is Harry P.’s future father-in-law. (The king of the underworld?!)

Peter “Peeke” S. is being tried for leading his own drug gang in Eersel, and is looking at fifteen years of prison.

They say not to mix family and business, but oh well. 🤷‍♀️

A long-awaited trial

The case against Harry P. started rolling after police were given access to encrypted messages from services EncroChat, SkyECC, and ANOM.

As a result, P. and most of his thirteen co-defendants were arrested in November 2021, during a major police effort at their caravan camp in Bergeijk.

The trial is set to go on for two weeks and a verdict is expected on July 13.

What do you think of Harry P.’s proposal? Tells us in the comments.