If you’re looking for a cheap weekend getaway, Amsterdam is a Dutch city that you probably won’t be choosing any time soon. 🫣

The annual City Costs Barometer looks at 35 popular holiday destinations and compares prices for the usual getaway costs such as accommodation, meals, and cultural outings.

According to this, Amsterdam is scored as the most expensive European city, reports The Telegraph. With a total cost of £727 for a two-day break, Amsterdam costs more than Venice (£687) and Copenhagen (£587). Echt niet leuk!

An expensive Amsterdam getaway

Want to find a cost-effective hotel to stay in for your visit? Well, you’re going to have a hard time with that, because the average daily room rate in Amsterdam is about £279.

Yes, you read that right! That’s a shocking 43% increase from year to year.

wanted to spend a few days in amsterdam in june but the hotels are so expensive omg — mel 🦦 (@relyonmel) April 25, 2023

Maybe you’re just in the mood for a nice meal at a restaurant instead? Helaas, a survey done in 2018 by Deutsche Bank places Amsterdam as number four out of ten for the priciest places for a simple meal in a pub or café.

Prices have only gotten higher since then, with dinner at a top-tier restaurant costing you more than £150 per person.

With more high-quality restaurants and a better-looking city, Amsterdam is growing even more desirable to tourists. This, in turn, leads to overtourism — adding to the cycle of increasing prices.

However, Amsterdam isn’t the only city that’ll terrify your wallet, as it’s also joined by nine other expensive contenders. 👇

Number Country Total cost for a two-day break (£) 1 Amsterdam, Netherlands 727.07 2 Venice, Italy 687.06 3 Paris, France 604.49 4 Dublin, Ireland 600.99 5 Copenhagen, Denmark 587.08 6 Florence, Italy 580.29 7 Belfast, N. Ireland 561.55 8 London, England 560.70 9 Geneva, Switzerland 552.80 10 Berlin, Germany 552.70

Increasing prices for residents

Tourists aren’t the only ones affected by rising prices, as the cost of living in Amsterdam has also got heel duur (very expensive).

Rent prices, as well as food and transport costs, have all skyrocketed, making it harder for Amsterdammers to live comfortably.

Although these prices have been increasing for years, the impact has been felt more harshly since the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine. In addition to this, more improvements being made to the city also help drive prices higher and higher.

No wonder Dutchies love a good korting (discount)!

What other city do you think should be among the most expensive? Tell us in the comments!