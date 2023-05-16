Step aside, Zurich: Amsterdam was just named the MOST expensive city in Europe

Image: Depositphotos

If you’re looking for a cheap weekend getaway, Amsterdam is a Dutch city that you probably won’t be choosing any time soon. 🫣

The annual City Costs Barometer looks at 35 popular holiday destinations and compares prices for the usual getaway costs such as accommodation, meals, and cultural outings.

According to this, Amsterdam is scored as the most expensive European city, reports The Telegraph. With a total cost of £727 for a two-day break, Amsterdam costs more than Venice (£687) and Copenhagen (£587). Echt niet leuk!

An expensive Amsterdam getaway 

Want to find a cost-effective hotel to stay in for your visit? Well, you’re going to have a hard time with that, because the average daily room rate in Amsterdam is about £279.

Yes, you read that right! That’s a shocking 43% increase from year to year. 

Maybe you’re just in the mood for a nice meal at a restaurant instead? Helaas, a survey done in 2018 by Deutsche Bank places Amsterdam as number four out of ten for the priciest places for a simple meal in a pub or café. 

Prices have only gotten higher since then, with dinner at a top-tier restaurant costing you more than £150 per person. 

With more high-quality restaurants and a better-looking city, Amsterdam is growing even more desirable to tourists. This, in turn, leads to overtourism — adding to the cycle of increasing prices.

However, Amsterdam isn’t the only city that’ll terrify your wallet, as it’s also joined by nine other expensive contenders. 👇

NumberCountryTotal cost for a two-day break (£)
1Amsterdam, Netherlands727.07
2Venice, Italy687.06
3Paris, France604.49
4Dublin, Ireland600.99
5Copenhagen, Denmark587.08
6Florence, Italy580.29
7Belfast, N. Ireland561.55
8London, England560.70
9Geneva, Switzerland552.80
10Berlin, Germany552.70

Increasing prices for residents

Tourists aren’t the only ones affected by rising prices, as the cost of living in Amsterdam has also got heel duur (very expensive).

Rent prices, as well as food and transport costs, have all skyrocketed, making it harder for Amsterdammers to live comfortably. 

Although these prices have been increasing for years, the impact has been felt more harshly since the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine. In addition to this, more improvements being made to the city also help drive prices higher and higher. 

No wonder Dutchies love a good korting (discount)!

What other city do you think should be among the most expensive? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Dutch ‘prince of the underworld’ proposes to girlfriend during court trial
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

