Your Dutch energy provider might owe you money: Here’s what you should know

It's time to make a claim

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Lina Leskovec
Lina Leskovec
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-hand-turning-down-heat
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/close-up-view-caucasian-female-s-hand-adjusting-home-radiator-temperature-by-using-thermostat-modern-interior-background-photo_18905350.htm#page=4&query=energy%20consumption%20winter&position=10&from_view=search

Energy costs have been a burden for many people in the Netherlands over the past few years, but due to a ruling by the Amsterdam Court of Appeals, some financial relief is in sight.

If you have a variable energy contract, you might have been overpaying for years — the Consumer’s Association says you can claim that money back.

Confusing terms and conditions

A variable energy contract means your energy prices are set twice a year by your provider, with the possibility of interim rate changes in exceptional circumstances. This is where the problem lies.

What counts as “exceptional” is explained in an amendment clause in the energy contract’s terms and conditions — but who understands those anyway?

A win for one becomes a win for all

One Vattenfall customer filed a case against the energy company. The result? The court found that the amendment clause (the basis on which customers saw their energy prices increase) was unfair and, therefore, invalid.

The energy sector isn’t exactly creative, meaning most energy companies use the same conditions in their variable contracts.

This means the ruling has important consequences for anyone with a variable contract.

How to get your money back

Because of this ruling, energy companies must adjust their rates and compensate customers who have been overpaying for years.

If you currently have a variable contract, or have had one in the past five years, you can register with the Consumer’s Association’s reporting point.

With this, the association wants to gain insights into how many customers were affected, which will help them negotiate how to compensate them fairly.

“Our goal is to reach an agreement,” explains the Consumer Association’s director, Sandra Molenaar, “legal proceedings are a last resort.”

Do you think you’ll be seeing some money returned soon? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
So much to see, so little time? Madurodam brings you the highlights of the Netherlands in miniature form
Next article
Housing & rental scams in the Netherlands: the ultimate red flag guide
Lina Leskovec
Lina Leskovec
Lina moved from Slovenia to the Netherlands in 2021. Three years in Amsterdam got her a Bachelor’s in Political Science and made her an advocate for biking in the rain. Her main expertise include getting the most out of her Museumkaart purchase and finding the best coffee spots in Amsterdam.

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

International

Watch out: Tourists are tricked into paying over €400 in this UK travel permit scam

Planning a cheeky London weekend or a Highland escape? If you're travelling from the Netherlands to the UK, there's a...
Federica Marconi -

Latest posts

Do you need a permanent contract to be eligible for a Dutch mortgage?

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
One massive misconception in the Netherlands is that you need to have a permanent work contract in order to be eligible for a Dutch...

Watch out: Tourists are tricked into paying over €400 in this UK travel permit scam

Federica Marconi - 0
Planning a cheeky London weekend or a Highland escape? If you're travelling from the Netherlands to the UK, there's a new rule: you’ll need...

Housing & rental scams in the Netherlands: the ultimate red flag guide

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 74
Finding housing in the Netherlands can be ridiculously hard — and there's a minefield of scams to dodge along the way. Even if you think...

It's happening