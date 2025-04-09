Energy costs have been a burden for many people in the Netherlands over the past few years, but due to a ruling by the Amsterdam Court of Appeals, some financial relief is in sight.

If you have a variable energy contract, you might have been overpaying for years — the Consumer’s Association says you can claim that money back.

Confusing terms and conditions

A variable energy contract means your energy prices are set twice a year by your provider, with the possibility of interim rate changes in exceptional circumstances. This is where the problem lies.

What counts as “exceptional” is explained in an amendment clause in the energy contract’s terms and conditions — but who understands those anyway?

A win for one becomes a win for all

One Vattenfall customer filed a case against the energy company. The result? The court found that the amendment clause (the basis on which customers saw their energy prices increase) was unfair and, therefore, invalid.

The energy sector isn’t exactly creative, meaning most energy companies use the same conditions in their variable contracts.

This means the ruling has important consequences for anyone with a variable contract.

How to get your money back

Because of this ruling, energy companies must adjust their rates and compensate customers who have been overpaying for years.

If you currently have a variable contract, or have had one in the past five years, you can register with the Consumer’s Association’s reporting point.

With this, the association wants to gain insights into how many customers were affected, which will help them negotiate how to compensate them fairly.

“Our goal is to reach an agreement,” explains the Consumer Association’s director, Sandra Molenaar, “legal proceedings are a last resort.”

Do you think you’ll be seeing some money returned soon? Let us know in the comments!