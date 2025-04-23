Hoera! Dutch households with lower incomes can now apply for help with their energy bills through the government’s Temporary Emergency Energy Fund.

According to the Dutch Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO), one in five households spends over 8% of their income on energy. 😧

That’s not just a few extra lights on — it’s money that could be used for groceries or rent. And it hits for families in homes with poor insulation or those living on tight budgets.

With Dutch energy costs a real financial threat, any government help goes a long way. 👇

How to unlock support (without losing your sanity)

The government’s Temporary Emergency Energy Fund is back, ready to help cover part of your energy bill for up to six months.

As the NOS reports, the support is either deducted directly from your energy bill by your supplier, or transferred to your bank account if you live in a student house or share a meter.

READ MORE: 5 things you should know about your Dutch energy bill in 2025

To qualify, your gross monthly income must be no more than 200% of the social minimum. That means €3,400 for singles and €4,740 for those cohabiting with a partner or flatmate.

With energy costs on the rise, government funds can give many households a much-needed boost. Image: Freepik

You’ll also need to show that you spend at least 8–10% of your income on energy bills.

Here’s what you need to apply:

📧 A valid email address and mobile number

A valid email address and mobile number 👥 All household members aged 18+ with an income who are present in the area at the time of application

🔐 A DigiD account with SMS verification (each household member logs in with their own)

🧾 A recent energy bill(s) in the name of a household member

🔢 The customer or administration number from your energy provider

💸 The amount you paid last month for energy

Think you’re eligible or want to check if you are? Apply now via the fund’s official website.

Don’t wait too long

If you’re thinking, “I’ll apply next week”, let’s stop you right there. Last year, the fund ran out of money before the application window closed.

Over 180,000 people have already shown interest this time around, and the Emergency Fund says it’s already “incredibly busy.”

There is €56.3 million available to support about 100,000 households, so funding is limited and demand is high. 😬

Translation? Don’t wait. The sooner you apply, the better your chances.

If your energy bill puts serious pressure on your budget, now’s the time to act. Check if you’re eligible and apply while the fund is still available. 💪