Russia is ramping up hybrid attacks on the Netherlands, warns Dutch intelligence

Ada Dolanay
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-suspicious-man-at-his-computer-looking-for-ways-to-cyber-attack-hack-into-systems-typing-black-hood-coffee-on-table
The Netherlands’ Military Intelligence and Security Service (MIVD) has sounded the alarm over a sharp increase in hybrid threats from Russia, aimed at disrupting Dutch society.

In addition to the increased risk of physical threats, the Netherlands has become one of the key targets in a wave of Russian cyberattacks.

The Russians’ goal? Undermining and destabilising national security.

What are the Russians attacking?

In 2024, the MIVD detected the first Russian cyber sabotage, which targeted the digital operating system of a public facility in the Netherlands. 

While this cyber assault was unsuccessful and caused no damage, the attacks did not stop there.

Since then, the Netherlands has faced more Russian cyber operations. These include failed attempts to breach infrastructure networks, as well as digital assaults on websites of Dutch political parties and public transport companies.

READ MORE | Dutch forces ordered to be ready urgently for rapid deployment

However, Russian threats aren’t limited to land, with the MIVD reporting suspicious Russian activity in Dutch waters.

These actions suggest that Moscow might be mapping infrastructure in the North Sea, such as data cables and energy lines, in preparation for a physical attack.

If successful, an undersea strike could lead to widespread disruptions across the Netherlands, Europe, and beyond.

While no major damage has been reported yet, the intent is very clear. 😬

A multi-pronged attack

There’s one clear motive behind Russia’s cyber attacks: disrupting the Dutch vote in the upcoming European elections.

But Russia’s sights also go far beyond the ballot box, as the Netherlands plays a crucial role in NATO’s defence due to its location and infrastructure. 

The Netherlands is now scaling up its defences

In response to the growing threat, the Netherlands is shifting into defence mode, as it braces for future and more long-term challenges to its security. 

READ MORE | It’s time to mentally prepare ourselves for war, says NATO chief Mark Rutte

Minister of Defence Ruben Brekelmans has called for action, “to prevent vulnerabilities towards Russia, a rapid scaling up of our armed forces and defence industry is necessary. This is the only way we can prevent more Russian aggression in Europe.”

1 COMMENT

  1. Ruben Brekelmans is probably aspiring to a cushy NATO job, as his party’s former leader.

    NS cancelled your return train? Blame Russia! Trust me bro.

It's happening