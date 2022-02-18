If Dutch energy prices continue to rise, your bill will be 86% higher this year

Yes, you read that right. If the current energy price hike continues, you’re looking at a hefty hole in your wallet by the end of this year. 📈💡

The NOS reports that the average Dutch household will pay about €2800 for energy this year if prices stay as they are. That’s €1300 more than last year — a 86% increase.

How did we get to the 86%?

“This is a sort of foreboding calculation that assumes energy prices will be the same throughout the year as in January,” says chief economist Peter Hein van Mulligen from the Central Bureau for Statistics (CBS).

Of course, says Van Mulligen, prices can vary throughout the year, if the winter is milder than expected or people isolate their houses more. “It can vary, but it does show that the prices have risen enormously.”

How can you bring down your energy bill?

For about half of Dutch households, this is seriously bad news. Why? Because they’re relying on non-fixed contracts, that calculate the costs based on the running market price. Fixed contracts, on the other hand, charge the same amount every month.

So, with energy prices sky-rocketing, maybe it’s worth considering switching up your energy contract? 🤔

Another important aspect is to insulate your house well, to keep as much energy in as possible. Don’t we just love single-glazed Dutch windows that have us shivering at night? 😅

What are your best tips to save energy? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: belchonock/Depositphotos