Trains grind to a halt, flights grounded in anticipation of mega-storm

Hold on to your hats, kids: Storm Eunice is dropping by the Netherlands today with a plan to wreak havoc.

The KNMI has issued a code orange in response for most of the Netherlands (although lucky Limburg will remain a code yellow).

So what does this mean for you, concerned reader? This 👇

🚂 Catching a train? There are zero (we repeat, zero) domestic or international trains after Friday, 2 PM until an unknown time. A storm schedule will run prior to this, so trains in the morning will also be reduced.

🛬 Got a flight? Almost 170 flights have been cancelled at time of publication. Check with your airline to see if yours is still running.

💉 Got a vaccine or coronavirus test scheduled? Many GGD test and vaccination centres will close their doors early, check with your centre for details.

📚 Got a kid (or yourself) in school? Many schools will close early so the future generation can scurry home safe.

🚌 Need to hop on a bus? Local bus companies will make their own decisions, but many have already decided to pack up for the afternoon.

What’s all the fuss about?

Gusts of 140 kilometres an hour, trees falling onto train tracks, and a so-called “weather bomb” of a storm — you know, the unusual. 😬

Storm Eunice formed rapidly, is flying over to the UK via the Jet Stream, and has nowhere to release its energy on the way.

It’s forced the Netherlands to rapidly react. The NS in particular is concerned that trees will blow onto the railway tracks.

The train service has advised travellers to not travel unless necessary. The last time the service stopped all trains was six years ago, in 2018.

What should you do?

Stay inside, make a cuppa, and wait for this whole thing to blow over. We heard that ‘Inventing Anna’ on Netflix is pretty good too.

How will you be spending Storm Eunice? Tell us your plans in the comments below!

Feature Image: Steppeland/Depositphotos