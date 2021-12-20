Dutch nuclear experts warn against radioactive ‘anti-5G’ necklaces

The Dutch Authority for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection (ANVS) has issued a product alert on ‘quantum pendants’ and other similar products — quantum what??🔎

Nearing the top of this week’s bizarre coronavirus news: “negative ion” jewellery increasingly sported by “anti-5Gers” to “protect” themselves from radio frequencies — emitted by phone masts — have been found to continuously emit ionising radiation. 🙃

And it’s not only necklaces. “Anti-5G” bracelets, necklaces and sleeping masks have been found to emit low levels of radiation. Many of these products are marketed similarly to the popular pseudo-scientific power balance bands, which make bold and unfounded health claims.

What are the Dutch experts worried about?

The ANVS worries that “exposure to ionising radiation can cause adverse health effects,” such as damaging tissue and DNA. 🧬

While the ANVS has measured only low levels of radiation in these products, they warn that “someone who wears a product of this kind for a prolonged period (a year, 24 hours a day) could expose themselves to a level of radiation that exceeds the stringent limit for skin exposure that applies in the Netherlands.”

Product alert

The total number of these supposedly “anti-5G” products that have been sold in the Netherlands is unknown at the moment.

However, the six known suppliers must inform the ANVS within two weeks of the size of their stock and how much of it has been sold. In addition, all companies selling these products must stop immediately, the NOS reports.

The problem is, foreign traders cannot be banned. So the ANVS is urging those who have purchased a product through a foreign webshop or supplier to provide information so that they can share it with the authorities. The contact form can be found on their site.

The age of conspiracy

As we approach the new year and another yet hard lockdown, conspiracy theories and their whacky antidotes continue to plague us.

The World Health Organization has declared that 5G is safe and continues to assure the people that there is nothing fundamentally different about the radio signals produced by 5G compared with 3G and 4G.

Nevertheless, concerns and conspiracies continue to cause an air of suspicion and even arson attacks against telecommunications masts around the world.

Same old snake oil salesmen

Unfortunately, radioactive jewellery is just the tip of the iceberg. Some companies have been pushing snake oil — yes, snake oil — in an attempt to exploit the public’s fear.

Ironically, the ANVS has found that these particular products may cause the exact damage that the vaccine-hesitant fear from mRNA.

Has the dutch government taken enough action to curb floods of conspiracy in the Netherlands?

Feature Image: Ivan Radic/Wikimedia Commons