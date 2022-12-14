Dutch cocoa factory uses toxic ammonia to darken their Oreos for YEARS

Eva Lakeman
photo-of-some-delicious-cookies-with-a-cream-filling
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/43904313/stock-photo-unhealthy-chocolate-cookies-with-cream.html

A Dutch cocoa factory has been mixing in ammonia with Oreo cookies, which was kept as a dirty little secret for years. 🤫

Cocoa factory Olam, located in a small town in North Holland, has been mixing large amounts of harmful toxins into ground cocoa beans for years to darken these beloved cookies, writes Leidsch Dagblad.

Why is it harmful? Ammonia is one of the largest environmental pollutants in the Netherlands, though the factory claimed that the substance was naturally released when cocoa beans were treated.

Of course, the obscene amounts that they mixed in on top of that were not shared with the public. Wat jammer! This vegan-friendly cookie is not so environmentally-friendly, after all.

A toxic secret

About tens of thousands of kilograms of ammonia are assumed to have been used over the years.

“The environment? That does not interest the top of the company. The black cocoa powder and what they earn with it,” tells a whistleblower to Leidsch Dagblad.

READ MORE | Gas stations will sell more environmentally-friendly fuel from today onwards

Research by Noordhollands Dagblad found that the government’s Environmental Agency knew all about it but kept their mouths sealed at the request of Olam. 

Lick, twist, and chuck

Thinking of cosying up with a cup of warm milk and some Oreos. Well, think again!

“The use of ammonium carbonate in food does not affect the quality or safety of the product,” explains Oreo maker Annick Verdege of Mondelez (one of the largest snack companies).

But, its effect on the environment might make you have second thoughts.

What do you think about this not-so-secret secret? Tell us in the comments below.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
After calling Malaysia her home for 19 years, Eva moved to Amsterdam to study literary and cultural analysis. Well, that was the academic theory — in reality it was more like “cultural shock.” Eva’s mastery of life in the Netherlands involved initiation into the rich smorgasbord of nocturnal hangouts, canals, cuisine, and upright and forthright cyclists (who she now rings her bell back at.) When she is not speeding her way through books, she is winding and weaving down endless straatjes, often finding herself, not so quite by chance, in a gezellig music bar!

