Dutch farmers block highways by setting fire to manure and hay bales

In today’s episode of the Dutch farmers’ protest, highways have been blocked across the Netherlands due to the stacks of hay and animal faeces that were dumped and set on fire on the roads.

Farmers have taken to the streets once again with their tractors as they partially or completely block various highway entrances and exits. 😬

Rijkswaterstaat reported dozens of blockades across the country. This is going to be a massive pain for them to clean up.

Which highways are blocked?

Farmers have placed stacks of burned hay bales, car tires, and other waste along these highway roads:

A1 at Bathmen,

A12 at Bunnik,

A28 near Harderwijk,

A30 at Ede,

A35 at Hengelo,

and A50 at Apeldoorn.

In particular, the A28 highway is closed at a number of points: Lankhorst, Staphorst, and ‘t Harde. The A1 and A50 at Apeldoorn are also closed at the Beekbergen junction.

There are also demonstrations taking place on various N-roads between Hoogeveen and Ommen, as well as between Harderwijk and Barneveld. So, it’s safe to say you can probably expect traffic in these regions. 😒

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience”

The Dutch police shared that they will not be taking charge of this situation. Instead, it’s up to Rijkswaterstaat to clear the highways.

“This can lead to very dangerous situations. Not just burning hay bales, but everything on the road that drivers have to swerve for”, a spokesperson for Rijkswaterstaat told the NOS.

In addition, a reporter from RTV Utrecht shared that you can’t find any more farmers standing idly by their beautiful burnt creations on highway roads.

However, this rubble can still be seen across the country’s roads with signs that say, “sorry for the inconvenience, Rutte IV is driving us to despair.”

